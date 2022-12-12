Palisades Hudson Financial Group Promotes Four, Names EVP/COO

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Palisades Hudson Financial Group LLC ( palisadeshudson.com ) has named Shomari Hearn, CFP®, EA its first executive vice president and chief operating officer, heading a list of promotions that will take effect on Jan. 1, 2023.

Palisades Hudson Financial Group strives to provide impartial information and advice that promotes clients' financial security, the well-being of their loved ones, the satisfaction of their legal obligations and the achievement of their philanthropic goals. The firm is based on the principle that effective advice has to combine income taxes, estate planning, insurance, investment management and many other areas as seamlessly as possible. (PRNewsfoto/Palisades Hudson Financial Group LLC) (PRNewswire)

Hearn joined the fee-only financial planning and wealth management firm nearly 25 years ago, and has been a member of its executive team since 2012. While he began his Palisades Hudson career in New York, Hearn has been based in Fort Lauderdale since 2005, when he established the firm's first branch office. The South Florida location has since become the firm's headquarters. Hearn formerly served as the chief compliance officer for the firm's investment advisor affiliate, Palisades Hudson Asset Management, L.P., and was a longstanding member of the firm's investment committee. As managing vice president, Hearn's focus has been strategic initiatives such as Palisades Hudson's Entertainment and Sports team ( phentertainmentandsports.com ).

Taking over Hearn's position as managing vice president is Paul Jacobs, CFP®, EA. Currently serving as a vice president and chief investment officer, Jacobs is based in the firm's Atlanta office. He joined Palisades Hudson's staff 20 years ago and became a part of the executive team in 2017. As CIO, Jacobs oversees more than $1.3 billion in client assets, including all aspects of investment strategy, portfolio management, due diligence and manager selection.

As Jacobs moves into the managing vice president role, current senior client service manager Anthony Criscuolo, CFP®, EA, will become the firm's new CIO. An experienced member of the firm's investment committee, Criscuolo will now direct the team of portfolio managers and associates who focus on finding the most efficient and cost-effective ways to implement client portfolio strategies. Criscuolo joined Palisades Hudson in 2008 and has been part of the management team since 2011. He currently serves clients nationwide from his home base in Atlanta.

A new addition to the executive team, Jeffrey Howard will assume the title of director of technology. Howard, who works out of the firm's Fort Lauderdale headquarters, first joined the Palisades Hudson staff in 2004, and since 2012 has served as the firm's administrative manager for information technology. Howard oversees a variety of complex information technology projects, including software evaluation, vendor selection and hardware support. He also serves as the webmaster for the firm's two websites.

Contact: Amy Laburda, amy@palisadeshudson.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Palisades Hudson Financial Group LLC