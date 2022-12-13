TVCoins Gains Momentum in Brazil

The video distribution and monetization start-up is deploying its free direct-to-consumer streaming platform for multiple content owners in Brazil

BOSTON, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TVCoins continues to expand in the Brazilian streaming market as more content owners in the region join its growing customer base in an effort to broaden reach and provide Brazilian audiences with a convenient way to watch live and on demand content.

TVCoins recently assisted Abluba Desenhos Animados, a YouTube channel with 4 million subscribers, in launching a new streaming app for its popular kid's cartoon series. Launching the Abluba app has allowed the animation studio to directly address the needs of its audience by making it easier – and safer – to binge their favorite cartoons.

"Over the years, we've had many viewers express interest in a dedicated app to showcase our original content. And with the help of TVCoins, we made it a reality," said Ravena Abluba, Chief Marketing Officer of Abluba Desenhos Animados. "We are also solving a problem for parents who just want to know that their children are browsing content within a safe environment," Ravena added.

Additionally, TVCoins was selected to carry out the rapid deployment of its white-label Free Ad-Supported TV (FAST) platform for two prominent Brazilian television networks, Rede Brasil and TV Osasco earlier this year.

Rede Brasil is a national broadcaster headquartered in Sao Paulo Brazil with an audience of nearly 2 million viewers. The network partnered with TVCoins to launch RBPlay , its first ever streaming service. TVCoins also worked with TV Osasco to launch the WesTV app. TV Osasco is a Brazilian television network that reaches over 800,000 viewers across 9 cities. The WesTV app features the best of its journalism and entertainment programming.

"We've experienced tremendous growth in this region over the past year. Several applications for our Brazil-based customers are already in production, with many more in development and under contract in our pipeline,'' said Gustavo Marra, Chief Revenue Officer at TVCoins. "More content owners are searching for ways to break into the streaming market, and many are taking notice of the unique opportunities that TVCoins presents," added Marra.

The Abluba, RBPlay and WesTV apps are available to download today on iOS, Android and connected TV devices. To learn more about how TVCoins can transform your content-driven business, head to tvcoins.com to request a demo.

