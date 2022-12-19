Bio-Process Systems Alliance Welcomes Incoming Chairman Mark Petrich & New BPSA Board Members

ARLINGTON, Va. , Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bio-Process Systems Alliance (BPSA), the international association of the single-use bio-processing industry, is pleased to announce the election of the following BPSA Executive Board members and Directors-at-Large for 2023-2024.

Mark Petrich, PhD, Vice President, Process Development and Validation, Krystal Biotech, Inc. has been elected BPSA Chair, 2023-2024; Joseph St. Laurent, Head of Industry Relations & Regulatory Expert, Solvias, Inc. has been elected First Vice Chair; Todd Kapp, Global Commercial Development Director-Life Sciences, Entegris, Inc., has been elected Second Vice Chair, and Hernan Parma of Renolit Healthcare and Danielle Arcuri of Qosina, Inc. have been elected as Directors-at-Large.

"I want to congratulate Mark on being elected BPSA Chair," said BPSA outgoing Chair, Jeff Carter, PhD, of Cytiva, whose term ends December 31, 2022. "The BPSA Board represents the entire value chain of the single-use industry, inclusive of resin producers, component manufacturers, system integrators, global OEM suppliers, analytical laboratories and end-users. We are pleased to have an end-user/pharmaceutical manufacturer in the role of BPSA Chair for the first time."

"I also want to congratulate Joseph St. Laurent of Solvias, Inc. on being elected First Vice Chair, Todd Kapp of Entegris, Inc., on being elected Second Vice Chair, and Hernan Parma of Renolit Healthcare and Danielle Arcuri of Qosina, Inc. on being elected to the Board," Carter continued. "We thank each of our volunteer leaders for their desire to serve on the BPSA Board, and we look forward to working with them in continuing to advance the adoption and use of single-use manufacturing processes and systems in vaccine and biopharmaceutical production. We also thank Robert Sassa of W. L. Gore and Scott Herskovitz of Qosina, whose terms as Directors-at-Large are ending this year."

Mark has been active with BPSA for over ten years, including Board and Executive Board service, first with Merck & Co., Inc., and now at Krystal Biotech, Inc. He has served as Chair of the BPSA End-User Committee, co-authored several BPSA white papers, and helped successfully launch the BPSA Sustainability Committee.

"It's an honor to be elected to serve as BPSA Chair for 2023-2024. I want to thank Jeff for his service to the board and his leadership as Chair," said Petrich. "Under Jeff's leadership, the Alliance continued to grow and serve the needs of its members and the biopharmaceutical industry. Many of the changes and challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic were addressed by single-use technologies and efforts of BPSA member companies. As demand for single-use bioprocessing systems increased, Jeff's leadership was key to putting BPSA in a position to help our members and the patients we serve. I look forward to working with all the BPSA members and volunteer leaders, as well as our partners and allied organizations, to continue to advance BPSA and the single-use bioprocessing industry."

About BPSA

The Bio-Process Systems Alliance (BPSA), is an industry-led association dedicated to encouraging and accelerating the adoption of single-use manufacturing technologies used in the production of biopharmaceuticals and vaccines. BPSA facilitates education, best practice sharing, development of consensus guides and B2B networking opportunities among its member companies. For more information, visit www.bpsalliance.org, or contact Executive Director Chris Clark at cclark@socma.org.

