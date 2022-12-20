GNRC ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of January 30, 2023 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Generac Holdings Inc. Shareholders

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

This lawsuit is on behalf of all investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Generac Holdings Inc. common stock between April 29, 2021, and November 1, 2022, inclusive.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 30, 2023

No obligation or cost to you.

Learn more about your recoverable losses in GNRC:

https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/generac-lawsuit-loss-submission-form?id=34742&from=4

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that Generac Holdings Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) despite defendant's claims that "safety is paramount", Generac's SnapRS units, which are components for rapidly shutting down solar devices in certain dangerous situations, were defective; (2) Generac did not timely record warranty liabilities resulting from the defective SnapRS units; and, (3) despite assurances to the contrary, the Company's sales to channel partners were highly concentrated in a single partner.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in Generac you have until January 30, 2023 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased Generac securities during the relevant period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.

HOW TO PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: For additional information about the GNRC lawsuit, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or click this link: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/generac-lawsuit-loss-submission-form?id=34742&from=4.

ABOUT KLEIN LAW FIRM

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. The Klein Law Firm is a boutique litigation firm with experience in a wide range of areas including securities law, corporate finance and commercial litigation. Since 2011, our experienced attorneys have achieved superior results for our clients with a personalized focus. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

J. Klein, Esq.

535 Fifth Avenue

4th Floor

New York City, NY 10017

jk@kleinstocklaw.com

Telephone: (212) 616-4899

www.kleinstocklaw.com

