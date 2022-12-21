Peraton Awarded $342.7 Million Contract to Provide TSA with Comprehensive Mission IT Support Services

Peraton will operate, maintain, and improve TSA's IT equipment, services, and processes to further strategic mission goals

The company will support the entire TSA community, including approximately 85,000 federal employees, contractors, and support personnel at domestic and select international locations

HERNDON, Va., Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Peraton has been selected by the U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) to operate, maintain, and improve TSA's IT equipment, services, and processes. The IMPACT (Information Technology Management, Performance Analysis, and Collaborative Technologies) II contract is worth up to $342.7 million over five years.

"Peraton is proud to provide the technologies and talent to enhance the TSA's mission success," said John Coleman .

Peraton will deliver robust IT support services furthering TSA's IT strategic mission goal to "protect the nation's transportation systems to ensure freedom of movement for people and commerce" by providing the most effective security in the most efficient way. Peraton will support the entire TSA community, including approximately 85,000 federal employees, contractors, and support personnel at various sites, as well as industry stakeholders accessing TSA systems at multiple locations across the United States and at select international locations.

"As the TSA continues to advance their mission of protecting our nation's vital transportation systems and those who use them, Peraton is proud to provide the technologies and talent needed to support their evolving IT mission requirements," said John Coleman, president, Citizen Security and Public Services sector. "This award is a testament of our ability to continue delivering high level IT support services and solutions to further enhance TSA's mission success."

The contract was issued to Perspecta Enterprise Solutions LLC., a Peraton subsidiary.

