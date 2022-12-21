Stampli's Eyal Feldman Named a Top 100 CEO of 2022 by Comparably

Annual Awards List Honors The Best Company CEOs Based on Anonymous Employee Feedback on Comparably

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stampli , the leading provider of Accounts Payable (AP) Automation solutions, today announces that CEO and Co-founder, Eyal Feldman, has received the Best CEOs of 2022 Award by Comparably, a leading workplace culture site and corporate brand reputation platform.

(PRNewsfoto/Stampli) (PRNewswire)

" Eyal Feldman's leadership style is a key factor in Stampli's success."

Eyal Feldman, who co-founded Stampli in 2015, has been recognized for his strong vision and leadership in guiding the company to become a leading player in the AP Automation space. Under Eyal's direction, Stampli has experienced tremendous growth, with a customer base that includes some of the world's largest and most respected organizations.

"I am honored to be recognized by employees and Comparably as one of the Best CEOs," Eyal said. "I am grateful to our talented team at Stampli for their hard work and dedication, as well as to our customers for their trust in us. This recognition is a testament to the strong culture we have built at Stampli and our commitment to excellence in everything we do."

Comparably's Best CEOs list is based on anonymous employee feedback gathered throughout the year. The list recognizes leaders who have demonstrated exceptional communication skills, transparency, and a commitment to company culture and employee well-being.

"Eyal Feldman's leadership style is a key factor in Stampli's success," shared Jena Garrett, Director of Employee Success at Stampli. "He has fostered a positive and inclusive work environment, and his open communication and transparency with his team have contributed to Stampli's rapid growth and outstanding customer satisfaction."

About Comparably

Comparably is an employee review site that collects anonymous employee ratings and feedback in order to help prospective hires evaluate a company, while also giving company's insight into areas where employees believe the company excels and opportunities for improvement. The aggregated reviews reveal valuable information on a company's culture and market compensation, offering a fair and accurate display of employer brands.

About Stampli

Stampli is a complete AP Automation platform that brings together accounts payable communications, documentation, corporate cards, and payments all in one place, allowing AP to have full control and visibility over corporate spending. By centering communications on top of the invoice itself, AP departments collaborate and communicate better with approvers, vendors, and anyone else involved with purchases, allowing approvals to happen 5x faster.

In addition, Stampli's artificial intelligence (AI), Billy the Bot, learns an organization's unique patterns to simplify General Ledger-coding, automate approval notifications, identify duplicate invoices, and reduce time spent on manual data entry. Stampli's flexible platform fits seamlessly into any existing processes and integrates with financial systems, including Dealertrack, Microsoft Dynamics, Oracle NetSuite, QuickBooks, Sage 100, Sage Intacct, SAP, and more. For more information, visit www.stampli.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Stampli