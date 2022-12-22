WOLFE INC. ACHIEVES BACKGROUND SCREENING CREDENTIALING COUNCIL ACCREDITATION

ASHEVILLE, N.C., Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Professional Background Screening Association (PBSA®) Background Screening Credentialing Council (BSCC) announced today that Wolfe Inc. has successfully demonstrated compliance with the Background Screening Organization Accreditation Program (BSOAP) and will now be formally recognized as BSCC-Accredited.

Wolfe is proud to be accredited by the Professional Background Screening Association, which is a mark of excellence that is earned by only the top background screening companies and this accreditation confirms that Wolfe Inc's background screening services meet the strict requirements set forth by the BSOAP.

"Receiving this accreditation by the PBSA further enforces the commitment and quality of service that Wolfe aims to provide our clients," said Dana Wilhelm, COO at Wolfe Inc. "Our goal is to provide background screening services to our clients that are delivered with a high level of care and compliance. This accreditation validates that Wolfe is adhering to these goals while providing top of the line screening services and exceptional customer and candidate experiences so that our clients can hire and retain employees with absolute confidence."

Each year, U.S. employers, organizations and governmental agencies request millions of consumer reports to assist with critical business decisions involving background screening. Background screening reports, which are categorized as consumer reports, are currently regulated at both the federal and state level.

Since its inception, PBSA has maintained that there is a strong need for a singular, cohesive industry standard and, therefore, created the BSOAP. Governed by a strict professional standard of specified requirements and measurements, the BSOAP is becoming a widely recognized seal of achievement that brings national recognition to background screening organizations (also referred to as Consumer Reporting Agencies). This recognition will stand as the industry "seal," representing a background screening organization's commitment to excellence, accountability, high professional standards and continued institutional improvement.

The BSCC oversees the application process and is the governing accreditation body that validates the background screening organizations seeking accreditation meet or exceed a measurable standard of competence. To become accredited, consumer reporting agencies must pass a rigorous onsite audit, conducted by an independent auditing firm, of its policies and procedures as they relate to six critical areas: consumer protection, legal compliance, client education, product standards, service standards, and general business practices.

Any U.S.-based employment screening organization is eligible to apply for accreditation. A copy of the standard, the policies and procedures, and measurements is available at www.thepbsa.org.

About Wolfe Inc.

Wolfe offers hiring and retention services to our clients that include FCRA-compliant background screening, DOT and non-DOT drug testing, online document storage and management, and integration opportunities. With our 37 years of experience, our attentive customer service and multidisciplinary software allows your business to hire and retain the best employees with confidence while taking guesswork and stress out of employee retention. For more information, visit www.wolfeinc.com.

About PBSA®

Founded in 2003 as a not-for-profit trade association, the Professional Background Screening Association (PBSA) represents the interests of more than 900 member companies around the world that offer tenant, employment and background screening. PBSA provides relevant programs and training aimed at empowering members to better serve clients and maintain standards of excellence in the background screening industry, and presents a unified voice in the development of national, state and local regulations. For more information, visit www.thepbsa.org.

