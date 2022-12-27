Sharp to Take Part in CES 2023, Major US Tech Event
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 9:00 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Exhibiting advanced energy-related technologies and in-vehicle solutions that may help contribute to carbon neutrality
LAS VEGAS, Dec. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharp Corporation (Sharp) will participate in CES 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States, to be held from January 5 to 8, 2023. CES is one of the largest and most influential tech events in the world. Focusing on ESG fundamentals, Sharp will exhibit advanced technologies and products under the four umbrellas of New Energy, Automotive, AR/VR, and TV.
Exhibit Highlights
The latest New Energy technologies that may help contribute to carbon neutrality
Sharp will unveil for the first time outside of Japan the LC-LH (Liquid and Crystal Light Harvesting), an indoor photovoltaic device developed by integrating dye-sensitized solar cells and the company's long-cultivated LCD technology. Sharp will also exhibit perovskite solar cells, which are attracting attention as the next generation of solar cells. Because they are thin, lightweight, and flexible, Sharp expects they could be used in a greater variety of products, which could contribute to even wider use of solar power.
Advanced Automotive devices that support safe and environmentally conscious driving
Sharp will introduce the Passenger Information Display utilizing viewing angle control. By controlling the viewing angle, the driver will not be able to see the display on the passenger-side, so they can concentrate on driving. Sharp will also exhibit a prototype of a Driver Monitoring System. A camera module integrated within the display keeps an eye on the driver. In addition, Sharp will show a compound photovoltaic module with the world's highest*2 conversion efficiency, which could be installed on vehicles such as EVs, as well as used in aerospace and aviation applications.
Various devices and head-mounted displays (HMD) for AR/VR
Sharp will exhibit for the first time an ultra-lightweight HMD prototype for VR equipped with its latest devices, such as an ultra-high-resolution display, ultra-high-speed autofocus camera, and ultra-compact proximity sensor. Sharp will also exhibit more new and exciting components including: the world's thinnest*3 ultra-compact camera module, a distance sensor that helps HMD wearers with object detection and collision avoidance, and more AR/VR related devices that could provide users with a safe, comfortable, and immersive augmented reality experience.
Flagship AQUOS XLED TV model for the global market
Sharp will exhibit the flagship AQUOS XLED TV model for the global market. Visitors can experience a new generation of images with outstanding brightness and color expression created by mini LED backlighting and quantum-dot technology. In addition, Sharp will unveil a prototype of one of the world's largest*4 120-inch model*5 for the first time.
Location of Sharp Booth
Petrus Ballroom, Wynn Las Vegas Hotel 3131 Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89109, U.S.A.
Exhibit Dates and Time
January 5 to January 8, 2023 (Thursday to Sunday); hours: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Official CES 2023 website: https://www.ces.tech/
*1 Sharp will exhibit at a venue separate from the Las Vegas Convention Center, the main venue of CES 2023. *2 As of December 15, 2022, for photovoltaic modules at the research level (according to Sharp findings) *3 As of December 15, 2022, for camera modules (according to Sharp findings) *4 As of December 15, 2022, for LCDs equipped with mini LED backlights (according to Sharp findings) *5 The 120-inch AQUOS XLED is not equipped with a tuner for receiving TV broadcasts.
■Exhibit Highlights (Subject to Change)
Booth Area
Exhibits
New Energy
LC-LH Indoor Photovoltaic Device [exhibited for the first time outside of Japan] By combining dye-sensitized solar cells, which according to Sharp can convert indoor light into electricity with high efficiency, and Sharp's LCD technology, this device achieves power generating efficiency approximately double that of typical solar cells used in clocks and calculators. Applicable not only to a variety of small appliances, it can also help reduce environmental impacts by replacing disposable batteries.
Perovskite Solar Cell [prototype] Thin, lightweight, and flexible next-generation solar cells with high power generation efficiency that can be manufactured at low cost with low energy consumption. It makes installation possible in places that were previously difficult due to problems such as load capacity and configuration.
Automotive
Passenger Seat Monitor Using Viewing Angle Control Display (Passenger Information Display) [exhibited for the first time outside of Japan] Proprietary backlight technology controls the viewing angle of the display so that the image on the passenger seat monitor cannot be seen from the driver's seat while driving, helping to ensure safe and comfortable driving.
Driver Monitoring System [prototype; exhibited for the first time] A camera module integrated into the dashboard display detects the driver's line of sight, head position and orientation, and eye blink pattern to assess driver status. Drowsiness can also be detected.
Click Display [exhibited for the first time outside of Japan] A newly developed display that combines a highly sensitive pressure sensor and haptics technology*. Arrow keys, volume control buttons, and the like can be formed with convex or concave shapes. Smooth touch operation similar to smartphones, plus operability with a click feeling like physical keys can be achieved on the same display. Supports smooth and easy operation of car navigation systems, air conditioners, audio systems, and the like. *Technology that enables tactile feedback to be obtained through vibrations and other motions.
Automotive Solar Cells [exhibited for the first time outside of Japan] In addition to lightweight and flexible compound solar cells of a practical size that have achieved the world's highest conversion efficiency of 32.65%*6, Sharp will introduce silicon-based solar cell modules for automobiles. Proposed applications include the aerospace and aviation fields, such as artificial satellites, which require high efficiency and light weight, and vehicles such as EVs.
AR/VR
Head-Mounted Display (HMD) [prototype; exhibited for the first time] Sharp will exhibit advanced devices such as an ultra-high-resolution display, an ultra-high-speed autofocus camera module (using a polymer lens), and an ultra-lightweight HMD prototype for VR equipped with an ultra-compact proximity sensor.
World's Thinnest Ultra-Compact Camera Module [exhibited for the first time] The world's thinnest ultra-compact camera module with a height of less than 2mm that can be used for sensing applications such as eye tracking.
Compact ToF*7 Distance Sensor Installing this sensor on an HMD unit or controller will help the HMD wearer avoid collisions with people and objects.
TV
AQUOS XLED Model for the Global Market [exhibited for the first time] This TV employs mini LED backlight and quantum-dot rich-color display technology and features an audio system with speakers placed above and below the screen to combine dynamic images with excellent light and dark expression with an immersive sound field. This is a new-generation TV that provides viewers with a vividly realistic sense of actually being in the middle of the action.
120-Inch AQUOS XLED [prototype; exhibited for the first time] This modelfeatures a 120-inch XLED screen, one of the world's largest. Taking advantage of its large screen and high contrast, it can be used not only for digital signage and public viewing displays in commercial facilities, but also for home theaters. (Receiver tuner not installed)
*6 Conversion efficiency confirmed by the National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology (AIST; one of several organizations around the world that officially certifies energy conversion efficiency measurements in solar cells) in February 2022 (Module surface approx. 965 square centimeters; maximum output 31.51 W) *7 Time of Flight: A method for measuring distance based on the time it takes for radiated light to reflect off an object and return to the sensor
Sharp Corporation appears on Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies for 2022. Sharp Electronics Corporation received a 2022 award for Best Places to Work in NJ. Learn more at http://www.sharpusa.com/.
Sharp and all related trademarks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Sharp Corporation and/or its affiliated companies. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
