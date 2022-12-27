Vincent's Ryan Millsap Scholarships for American Football at the University of Oxford will be offered to Scholar-Athletes in September

ATLANTA, Dec. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Funded by Ryan Millsap, chairman and CEO of The Blackhall Group, and hosted by Vincent's Club (www.vincents.org), the Vincent's Ryan Millsap Scholarships for American Football will be available to scholar-athletes for academic entry to the University of Oxford in Oxford England in September 2023.

From left to right - Claude Felton, associate athletic director for University of Georgia; Ryan Millsap, chairman and CEO of The Blackhall Group; Stewart Humble, former president of Oxford University Lancers American Football Club and Fred Gibson, former University of Georgia football player (PRNewswire)

Two scholarships will encourage outstanding American Football scholar-athletes to attend the University of Oxford for post-graduate studies. Recipients will have the chance to participate in all the University of Oxford's opportunities, including playing for the University's American Football team - the Lancers (OULAFC, www.oxfordlancers.co.uk).

The scholarships will target University of Georgia scholar-athletes first with additional outreach to the University of Southern California and/or Georgia Tech. The scholarships may be awarded to any worthy NCAA scholar-athlete at the discretion of the Vincent's Club selection committee. Millsap's sincere hope is that University of Georgia scholar-athletes will be able to fill the two scholarships each year with an expansion offered to other colleges and universities, in both men's and women's sports, over time.

"The goal of the scholarships is to help Oxford sport, as well as the individuals, and enrich the students' cross-cultural experience. We hope that the Millsap scholars will take advantage of every opportunity at Oxford and leverage their experience to lead a life of service leadership when they return home," said Millsap.

"Alongside the award criteria of excellence in sport and academics, leadership qualities, and commitment to others, the successful candidates will demonstrate outstanding academic performance at the level necessary to gain a graduate studies place at Oxford," said Stewart Humble, former president of OULAFC.

TeamGleas (www.teamgleas.com) will support the candidates with the application process for the scholarship and admission to Oxford. Candidates who are awarded the scholarship do not automatically gain entry to the University of Oxford - this must be achieved independently.

"These new scholarships are part of a growing family of Vincent's Awards that Vincent's Club is offering to outstanding scholar-athlete leaders with a strong commitment to helping others," said Alasdair Maclay, Vincent's Club charity director. "Vincent's Club is proud to host the Vincent's Awards, with thanks to the generosity of donors, and especially to Ryan Millsap for funding these new scholarships."

Additional information can be found here: https://www.vincents.org/pages/millsap-scholars

