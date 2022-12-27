VERO BEACH, Fla., Dec. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Watercrest Senior Living Group and joint venture partner, Harbert Seniors Housing Fund II proudly announce that the construction of Watercrest Richmond Assisted Living and Memory Care has been completed by builder, EMJ Corporation. The 98-unit luxury senior living community, financed by Trustmark Bank, is preparing to welcome founding residents to their new home in Richmond, Virginia.

Watercrest Senior Living Group and Harbert Management Corporation celebrate the completion of Watercrest Richmond Assisted Living and Memory Care in Richmond, Virginia. (PRNewswire)

Watercrest Richmond is a signature Watercrest product offering 76 assisted living and 22 memory care apartments with resort-style amenities and exceptional care. The architecture and design boast a stunning fountain and promenade, art studio with gallery, music room, fireplace, multiple dining venues, theater, salon and spa, and the charming atmosphere of Bogey's Cigar and Scotch lounge.

"We are thankful to each and every partner contributing to the completion of this stunning community and greatly anticipate welcoming future residents to their new home at Watercrest Richmond," said Marc Vorkapich, Principal and CEO of Watercrest Senior Living Group.

Watercrest Richmond provides seniors a host of amenities purposefully designed to improve residents' connectivity and interaction with nature. The design elements include a signature water wall, live moss walls, and expansive windows allowing abundant natural light. The community's Southern style exterior gathering spaces and one-of-a-kind greenhouse offer opportunities for engagement and activity amongst the lushly landscaped grounds and illuminated walking paths. Additionally, residents may enjoy the coveted Spa W offering world-class wellness amenities including light and salt therapy, and a state-of-the-art fitness and physical therapy center.

Watercrest Richmond is conveniently located at 5250 Grandin Avenue in Moseley. Known as a top destination by Travel + Leisure, Richmond offers plentiful dining, entertainment and cultural venues, just minutes from the rolling hills of Virginia farms, gorgeous state parks, and charming wineries. For information or to schedule a tour, contact the community at 804-294-3508.

Watercrest principals, Marc Vorkapich, CEO and Joan Williams, CFO, are setting new standards of quality for seniors and their families in the development of upscale senior living communities from South Florida to Virginia. This is the first senior living development project partnered between Watercrest and Harbert Seniors Housing Fund II.

About Harbert Management Corporation

HMC is an investment management firm focusing on alternative assets, with approximately $8.3 billion in Regulatory Assets under Management as of November 30, 2022. A privately owned firm founded in 1993, HMC serves foundations, endowments, fund of funds, pension funds, financial institutions, insurance companies, family offices, and high net worth individuals across multiple asset classes. For additional information about HMC, visit www.harbert.net.

About Watercrest Senior Living Group

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. A five-time certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

www.watercrestseniorliving.com (PRNewsfoto/Watercrest Senior Living Group) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Watercrest Senior Living Group