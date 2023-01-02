InventHelp Inventors Develop Kitchen Device to Slice & Dice Foods (LAX-1469)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a time-saving way to slice, dice, peel and rinse vegetables and fruits in the kitchen," said one of two inventors, from Jamaica Queens, N.Y., "so we invented THE PREP MASTER. Our design would speed up the food preparation process and it eliminates the need to stand in one place."

The invention provides an effective way to slice, dice, and mince vegetables, fruits, and seasonings. In doing so, it eliminates the hassle of manually slicing with a conventional knife. As a result, it saves time and effort and it enhances safety and convenience. The invention features an all-in-one design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households and commercial kitchens. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

