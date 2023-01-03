Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute Welcomes Indian River Medical Oncologist William T. McGarry, MD

FORT MYERS, Fla., Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC (FCS) is pleased to announce that Board-certified hematologist and medical oncologist William T. McGarry, MD has joined the statewide practice. He is providing care to patients in Indian River County at the Sebastian clinic, 13060 US Highway 1, Sebastian, Florida 32958 and at the Vero Beach East clinic, 3730 7th Terrace, Suite 101, Vero Beach, Florida 32960.

Dr. McGarry received his medical degree from the University of Florida College of Medicine in Gainesville and completed Internal Medicine residency training at UF's Shands Hospital. He was awarded fellowships in Medical Oncology and Medical Hematology at the University of Texas in Houston.

FCS Chief Executive Officer Nathan H. Walcker said, "Dr. McGarry is passionate about community oncology and has been providing care to patients in Indian River for more than 20 years. We are delighted to have him join FCS."

"In addition to his extensive expertise from serving patients in private practice, Dr. McGarry brings a wealth of knowledge drawn from his academic appointments and service as Section Chief of Hematology/Oncology at Cleveland Clinic Indian River Medical Center."

Dr. McGarry is skilled in utilizing the latest immunotherapy and targeted therapies, consistent with our focus on providing precision medicine to meet the unique needs of each patient, ensuring they achieve the best possible outcomes," said Michael Diaz, MD.

To learn more about Dr. McGarry and the locations he serves, access his bio here: FLCancer.com/WMcGarry.

