Caplight announces Caplight Data, a platform for monitoring private company valuations, to improve transparency in the private market

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Caplight today announced the release of Caplight Data, a tool for tracking venture-backed private company stock prices, valuations, and trading activity.

Lack of visibility into private company stock prices prevents many investors from participating in the private secondary market. Caplight Data offers a solution by providing users with access to a large and growing dataset of over 10,000 private company transactional data points, representing over $170B of volume, as well as over 20,000 investment fund marks of private company stock prices. Pricing information is currently available for 370 late-stage private companies.

Caplight's MarketPrice evaluated pricing algorithm is a feature of Caplight Data and provides near real-time tracking of private company stock prices. MarketPrice has demonstrated high accuracy at predicting the price points of future secondary-market trades and can be used to track a portfolio of private company stock prices over time.

In addition to providing price transparency, Caplight Data powers Caplight's synthetic derivative transactions. Using MarketPrice as a reference point, accredited and institutional investors can use Caplight to make long and short-directional investments on private company stock or hedge their existing investment risk. Caplight was founded in 2021 and has raised $10 million from notable FinTech investors including Better Tomorrow Ventures, Fin Capital, Deutsche Börse, Susquehanna Private Equity Investments, LLLP, and Clocktower Ventures.

Caplight Technologies, Inc. enables investors to take long and short positions on private company stock using structured products and synthetics. The company's goal is to bring public market-like transaction data, execution, and settlement mechanics to the private markets. In doing so, Caplight will allow many institutional investors to access the private markets for the first time. The company was founded by Javier Avalos and Justin Moore in 2021.

