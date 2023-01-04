A Cross-Generational Upgrade for Hisense, ULED X Technology Debuts at CES 2023

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 4th, Hisense unveiled ULED X at Hisense CES 2023 Press Conference, a milestone in LCD TV technology for Hisense. ULED X represents a significant advancement in LCD television technology that offers the best ever picture quality in every frame and a realistic viewing experience with top-notch technologies including Mini-LED X, 5000+ Local Dimming Zones, 2500 nits peak brightness and Dynamic X-Display.

Stephen Yao, Assistant General Manager of Hisense USA, introduces Hisense’s ULED X at CES 2023 (PRNewswire)

ULED X Improves Viewing experience

Since the introduction of the first ULED TV ten years ago, Hisense has been continually updating its ULED technologies to enhance the LCD TV viewing experience, and finally, at Hisense CES 2023 Press Conference, Hisense has successfully unveiled ULED X. The new 110 ULED X was recognized as a CES Innovation Award Honoree this year.

According to Stephen Yao, Assistant General Manager of Hisense USA, ULED X combines an impressive lineup of TV technologies, incredible processing power, and more precise control over the picture through active intelligent backlight control, pushing the display capability to its limits. Reportedly, ULED X can achieve three times the environmental contrast of conventional OLED TV, and two times the dynamic range of OLED TV.

Furthermore, ULED X can provide a brighter picture, deeper contrast, wider viewing angle, and ultra-low reflection ratios to deliver one of the best entertainment experiences available today. For instance, with ULED X, Hisense TVs can achieve a peak brightness of 2,500 nits and a contrast ratio of 150,000:1, which is believed to redefine consumers' perception of "contrast". Another crucial factor in ensuring the superior performance of the ULED X is the Hi-View Engine X, which controls over 20,000 Mini LEDs and more than 5,000 local dimming zones. In addition to its outstanding cinematic picture experience, ULED X also has a 30% wider viewing angle, and the addition of an ultra-low reflection panel ensures that everyone in the room can enjoy the same crisp picture quality no matter where they sit.

"We strived to make ULED X unlike any other LCD TV experience, and are proud of our achievement," said Stephen Yao. Looking ahead, Hisense will step up their effort to upgrade its technology in LED/LCD TVs and continue to bring more superior products which can deliver premium viewing experience to global customers.

UX, a representative product of Hisense's ULED X technology (PRNewswire)

