AbbVie to Host Fourth-Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 8:00 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) will announce its fourth-quarter 2022 financial results on Thursday, February 9, 2023, before the market opens. AbbVie will host a live webcast of the earnings conference call at 8 a.m. CT. It will be accessible through AbbVie's Investor Relations website investors.abbvie.com. An archived edition of the session will be available later that day.

About AbbVie

AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neuroscience, eye care, virology and gastroenterology, in addition to products and services across its Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com. Follow @abbvie on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

AbbVie logo
AbbVie logo(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/abbvie-to-host-fourth-quarter-2022-earnings-conference-call-301711231.html

SOURCE AbbVie

