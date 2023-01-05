AllianceAPI announces the launch of Connectic+

Connectic+ IoT Pilot BetaVersion Release in Q1, 2023.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceAPI announced the immediate availability of the AllianceAPI Connectic+ IoT platform. AllianceAPI's Connectic+, powered by our Voice AI feature, has positioned itself to provide fast, automated interconnectivity services for a wide range of products. Connectic+ IoT SaaS platform allows users to access and manage services and devices and offers real-time customer-defined analytics in a single location with our secure online dashboard.

Connectic+ is a Data Analytics platform for businesses looking to better understand their operations and growth by analyzing generated data from their web-connected devices and software. Our technology can be deployed in different example sectors, such as Hospitality, Smart Buildings Management, Retail, and Manufacturing. We can provide actionable real-time Meta-data in order to have business managers make the right decisions in a timely manner and run their operations efficiently.

"AllianceAPI's IoT, AI, cloud, and data analytics platform are the 'big four technologies' that will provide the bedrock to connect organizations, generate data, and drive more intelligent and efficient operations," said Sumit Dhoopar, CEO of AllianceAPI.

The AllianceAPI Connectic+ IoT platform is continually updating the Connectic+ platform with new service components and devices. It is available by request for beta users by contacting info@allainceapi.com or our website at https://www.allianceapi.com and going to the contact us page.

