Atlas Declares Quarterly Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares

LONDON, UK, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Atlas Corp. ("Atlas" or the "Company") (NYSE: ATCO) announced today that the Company's Board of Directors has declared cash dividends on its common and preferred shares as follows:
Security
Ticker
Dividend per
Period
Record Date
Payment Date
Common
ATCO
$0.125000
October 1, 2022 –
January 20,
2023
January 30,
2023
Series D
ATCO PD
$0.496875
October 30, 2022 –
January 27,
2023
January 30,
2023
Series H
ATCO PH
$0.492188
October 30, 2022 –
January 27,
2023
January 30,
2023
Series I
ATCO PI
$0.500000
October 30, 2022 –
January 27,
2023
January 30,
2023
Series J
Preferred
N/A
$0.437500
October 30, 2022 –
January 27,
2023
January 30,
2023
This is the 70th consecutive common share dividend declared by Atlas and its predecessor, Seaspan Corporation.
Atlas is a leading global asset management company, differentiated by its position as a best-in-class owner and operator with a focus on disciplined capital deployment to create sustainable shareholder value. We target long-term, risk-adjusted returns across high-quality infrastructure assets in the maritime sector, energy sector and other infrastructure verticals. For more information visit atlascorporation.com.
