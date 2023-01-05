Blueprint Medicines Provides 2023 Portfolio Goals to Achieve Precision at Scale

-- Expect to achieve high-end of 2022 total revenue guidance of $180 million to $200 million and AYVAKIT product revenue guidance of $108 million to $111 million --

-- Positioned for significant near-term growth with potential FDA approval of AYVAKIT® (avapritinib) in indolent systemic mastocytosis in the middle of 2023 --

-- Anticipate multiple clinical data catalysts across mast cell disorder, EGFR-mutant non-small cell lung cancer, and breast cancer programs in 2023 --

-- Kate Haviland, Chief Executive Officer, to present company overview and 2023 outlook at 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 10 at 4:30 p.m. PT / 7:30 p.m. ET --

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ: BPMC) today outlined upcoming portfolio milestones advancing the company's 2027 Blueprint to achieve Precision at Scale, a five-year growth strategy to reach broad patient populations by leveraging its scientific leadership, proven development capability and integrated business infrastructure.

Kate Haviland, Chief Executive Officer of Blueprint Medicines, said:

"Entering 2023, Blueprint Medicines is poised to achieve significant growth and value creation for patients and shareholders, leveraging our strong enterprise capabilities and infrastructure.

In the coming year, we plan to scale the impact of AYVAKIT by addressing the medical needs of a substantially larger group of patients with an anticipated label expansion in indolent systemic mastocytosis, where AYVAKIT has the potential to be a disease modifying therapy and a major treatment advance. Our experienced team, who is in the field bringing AYVAKIT to patients with advanced systemic mastocytosis, is ready to expand our efforts upon FDA approval.

In addition, the data we plan to generate this year will start to truly characterize the potential of our clinical-stage pipeline to solve complex medical problems in EGFR-mutant lung cancer and CDK2-vulnerable breast cancer, which both represent large established commercial opportunities.

This diverse set of growth drivers, together with our existing commercial portfolio and proven discovery platform, put us squarely on the path to achieve our vision for doubling our impact between now and 2027."

The company's key strategies and upcoming goals are to:

1. Launch AYVAKIT in indolent systemic mastocytosis (SM), improving treatment options for patients across the spectrum of the disease and expanding the company's leadership position in SM.

Present registrational PIONEER trial data for AYVAKIT in indolent SM at the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology Annual Meeting in February 2023

Achieve European Medicines Agency validation of a type II variation marketing authorization application for AYVAKYT for indolent SM in the first half of 2023

Achieve approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and initiate the launch of AYVAKIT in indolent SM in the U.S. in the middle of 2023

Present HARBOR Part 1 trial data for elenestinib (BLU-263) in indolent SM in the second half of 2023

2. Advance a robust portfolio of innovative clinical programs, addressing broader patient populations, towards registration.

EGFR-driven NSCLC:

Submit an investigational new drug application to the FDA for BLU-525 in the first half of 2023

Present initial CONCERTO trial dose escalation data for BLU-451 in EGFR exon 20-positive NSCLC in the first half of 2023

Provide an initial clinical data update on SYMPHONY trial expansion for the combination of BLU-945 and osimertinib in first-line EGFR L858R-positive NSCLC in the second half of 2023

Breast and other CDK2-vulnerable cancers:

Present initial VELA trial dose escalation data for BLU-222 in CDK2-vulnerable cancers in the first half of 2023

3. Grow the R&D pipeline with diverse, high-value programs from the company's prolific scientific platform.

Nominate a development candidate targeting wild-type KIT for treatment of chronic urticaria in the middle of 2023

J.P Morgan Healthcare Conference Presentation Information

Kate Haviland, Chief Executive Officer of Blueprint Medicines, will present a company overview and 2023 outlook at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 10 at 4:30 p.m. PT / 7:30 p.m. ET. A live webcast of the presentation and Q&A breakout session will be available by visiting the "Events and Presentations" section of Blueprint Medicines' website at http://ir.blueprintmedicines.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on Blueprint Medicines' website for 30 days following each presentation.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines is a global precision therapy company that invents life-changing therapies for people with cancer and blood disorders. Applying an approach that is both precise and agile, we create medicines that selectively target genetic drivers, with the goal of staying one step ahead across stages of disease. Since 2011, we have leveraged our research platform, including expertise in molecular targeting and world-class drug design capabilities, to rapidly and reproducibly translate our scientific innovation into a broad pipeline of important approved and investigational precision therapies aimed at addressing difficult-to-treat cancers and blood disorders. Today, we are delivering our approved medicines to patients in the United States, Europe, and in other geographies ourselves or through our partners. In addition, we are globally advancing multiple programs for systemic mastocytosis, lung cancer, breast cancer, and other genomically defined cancers, and cancer immunotherapy. For more information, visit www.BlueprintMedicines.com and follow us on Twitter (@BlueprintMeds) and LinkedIn.

