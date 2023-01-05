Get Noticed at CES 2023 with Eye-Catching Etron Booths!

DeCloakFace Won a CES® 2023 Innovation Awards Honoree

With STMicroelectronics, We Showcased Collaboration on High-Quality 3D Stereo-Vision Camera for Machine Vision and Robotics

Jointly Launch with Leopard Imaging the First GMSL & GMSL2 Video and 3D Depth Cameras

Now Supports USB-IF's Latest USB4® v2.0 Specification to Enable USB 80Gbps Performance - EJ903 the E-Marker

Committed to Delivering the Comprehensive Memory Solutions with Innovation and Building a More Resilient Supply Chain with Customers

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This Year's CES, Etron Tech (TPEx: 5351.TW), a world-class fabless IC design and product company specializing in application-driven memories, announced today that its new start-up innovation has received the CES® 2023 Innovation Award. From a record high number of over 2,100 submissions, DeCloakFace, an obfuscated image deep learning facial recognition model, was selected as an honoree in the Cybersecurity & Personal Privacy category. It is developed by Etron's new start-up/affiliated company – DeCloak Intelligences.

With the rapid development of artificial intelligence (AI) technology, the adoption of facial recognition for identity verification is becoming more popular than ever. DeCloak Intelligences has developed DeCloakFace, an obfuscated image deep learning facial recognition model whose aim is to protect data privacy of enterprises that adopts facial recognition as a login or access control choice. DeCloakFace does not require a hardware key for its solution and conducts secure identity verification in a way that does not leak privacy. The innovative and unprecedented solution has brought a great deal of attention from industries including: finance, healthcare, cryptocurrency and e-signature platforms, where identity verification or multi-factor authentication is required.

STMicroelectronics and eYs3D Microelectronics to showcase collaboration on high-quality 3D stereo-vision camera for machine vision and robotics at CES 2023. The Companies will demonstrate 3D depth vision through stereo cameras fusion for fast-motion object tracking in AIoT and autonomous guided robots and industrial devices. The CES demonstrations highlight two jointly developed reference designs, the Ref-B6 and Ref-B3 ASV (Active Stereo Vision) video and depth cameras. Both combine the eYs3D CV processor and eSP876 stereo 3D Depth-Map chipset with ST's global shutter image sensors that provide enhanced near-infrared (NIR) sensitivity. The embedded eYs3D chipset enhances object edge detection, optimizes depth de-noising, and outputs HD-quality 3D depth data up to 60 fps frame rate. ST's image sensors enable the cameras to output data streams in various combinations of video/depth resolution and frame rate for the best quality depth sensing and point-cloud creation. Leveraging this advanced hardware design, the Ref-B6 stereo-video camera achieves a 6-centimeter baseline and 85deg(H) x 70deg(V) depth field of view.

Jointly developing the first Gigabit Multimedia Serial Link (GMSL) & GMSL2 video and stereo 3D depth cameras – G100g2 with Leopard Imaging Inc., a global leader in embedded vision system design and manufacturing. These cameras are well suited for autonomous mobile operation, enabling them to stream video and 3D depth-map data in real-time across large areas including outdoor environments and expansive manufacturing floors.

In an effort to realize the advantage of the memory plus logic IC design, Etron is actively promoting heterogeneous integration of products in AI terminal devices. At present, eYs3D Microelectronics, Co., a subsidiary of Etron, has developed AI-enabled computer vision technology and products. For instance, the XINK next-generation robot vision platform is built with eCV1, the company's first ever AI chip that uses a 28nm and 12nm dual chipset. This AI chip has been officially communicated to customers to develop new applications. Compared to traditional chips, this AI chip demonstrates enhanced performance and is capable of processing a massive amount of data in a shorter period of time, enabling it to be used extensively in rapidly growing areas, such as AI and machine learning, Internet of Things, and wireless communication devices.

Growing demand out of the new-generation servers, audio-visual streaming, 5G, cloud servers, electric vehicles are driving the infrastructure expansion. Thus, it is increased the traffic of high-speed accordingly. eEver Technology, Inc. has announced its USB Type-C Cable ID Controller－EJ903x now supports USB-IF's latest USB4® v2.0 specification to enable USB 80Gbps performance over the USB Type-C® Cable and Connector. At present, more than three cable manufactures have employed EJ903x to their cable design.it is believed that the cable embedded with EJ903x will soon be certificated by USB-IF and delivered to the market shortly.

It is crucial to build a resilient supply chain while facing global challenges and many uncertainties in recent years. Etron Tech is committed to delivering the comprehensive memory solutions with Innovation and diversity. This has made Etron known as a long-term and reliable memory supply partner, since 1991, when the company was established. Etron not only has a complete range of specialty DRAM products, but also has successfully developed various innovative memories, offering a wide range of product portfolio.

Etron Technology's complete line of specialty DRAM products includes SDR, DDR, DDR2, DDR3, DDR4, LPDDR2, LPDDR4 SDRAM and SPI NAND which provide densities ranging from 16Mb to 8Gb, number of I/O bits from 4 to 64 bits. Among them, Etron's long-lasting SDR product line is about to enter its 25th year since its launch in 1998, and still a leading brand in the SDR market. Its high-quality and high-reliability has been recognized by customers and has established a long-term supplier relationship. In addition, Etron is also striving for developing its portfolio in networking and various emerging applications. A variety of DDR2, DDR3, and DDR4 products have been implemented into WiFi-6/7 devices, robots and other related field with stable shipments. As for the automotive application, Etron has been cultivating in this field for many years. Etron's DRAM products have entered the automotive supply chain in Japan and Europe. It is expected that it will continuously generate a sustainable and stable revenue for the company.

Ushering in the era of inclusive application of IntelligenceN, Etron is actively advancing heterogeneous integration of products in product innovation. While stepping up efforts to engage in the development of innovative technologies and realize the mass production of advanced products, Etron sets high requirements for product quality and speeds up the development of high-performance, low-power DRAM products. At the same time, Etron has also initiated heterogeneous integration of AI, logic IC, and DRAM, with plans to obtain patents all over the world as the company anticipates to gain from markets derived from innovative products.

As advanced DRAM products are needed for heterogeneous integration applications, Etron introduced a new platform for heterogeneous integration of AI and DRAM . For example, the new RPC DRAM® x16bit DDR3 SDRAM has half the number of pins found in products of the same grade, and it is only one-tenth the size of similar products to achieve both a small factor factor and cost reduction, thereby offering both cost and power consumption advantages. Etron's very own RPC DRAM® is the world's first and smallest DRAM in a wafer-level chip scale package (WLCSP), which supports high bandwidth and meets the needs of artificial intelligence (AI)-generation micro terminal devices. After observing customers' needs in product usage, Etron developed a new business model to provide a complete solution with the integration of controller and DRAM.

About DeCloak

DeCloak's privacy computing solutions can be deployed through either software or hardware. With DeCloak's patented corresponding AI prediction algorithm, all data processed can remain highly analyzable while preserving total privacy. The processed data is transmitted to the background or cloud in a de-identified format, and enterprises can use the AI prediction model to run data analysis and architect big data trends.

About eYs3D Microelectronics

eYs3D Microelectronics Corp.is a pioneer in 3D sensing technologies, and aims to develop semiconductor oriented technologies and products related to 3D vision-simulating computer vision technologies integrated with computer intelligence. With its strong foundation and experience in memory design and computer vision, as well as close co-operation with its parent company, Etron Technology, Inc., and ARM Holdings Plc., eYs3D strives to develop new technologies to take advantage of computer vision chips and subsystems. It targets blue-ocean markets such as smart products, intelligence of things (IoT), and industrial and consumer level automation, to become a leading brand in the market of computer vision processing. For more information, visit www.eys3d.com

About eEver Technology, Inc

eEver Technology, Inc. is a leading global USB Type-C solution design and product company, specializing in high speed transfer interface, power delivery, and audio/video streaming as core technologies, and in developing high performance USB-Type-C solutions. Its world-class track record of helping its clients succeed and develop USB Type-C system products enables systems providers to capitalize on this emerging and fast-growing market. www.eevertech.com

About Etron Technology, Inc.

Etron Technology, Inc. (TPEx: 5351. TW) is a world-class fabless and heterogeneous integration IC design company that specializes in the application-driven buffer memory, known-good die memory (KGDM), and long-retention time DRAM (RPC DRAM), and other artificial intelligence and machine learning-induced DRAM products. Etron also develops system-in-packages, including high-speed transfer interface chips of USB Type-C and 3D depth sensing computer vision and panoramic image capturing chips.

