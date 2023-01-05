InventHelp Inventor Develops Effective Device for Cleaning a Dryer (TLS-290)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was having trouble cleaning the dryer and thought there could be an easier way," said an inventor, from Elk Point, S.D., "so I invented the DRYER BUDDY. My design eases the task of cleaning a dryer by sucking the debris directly into the vacuum."

The invention provides a quick and effective way to clean a dryer. In doing so, it eliminates dryer debris and buildup. As a result, it saves time and effort and it offers an alternative to traditional methods of cleaning a dryer. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, a prototype is available.

