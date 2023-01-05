William Ells Begins Term as 2023 ASTM International Board Chair

W. CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- William A. Ells, vice president of sales at Vibram USA (North Brookfield, Massachusetts, USA), has started his term as the 2023 chair of the ASTM International board of directors.

(PRNewswire)

ASTM International's board is made of 25 leaders from a variety of companies, associations, universities, government bodies, and other organizations around the world.

"I am honored and elated to serve as ASTM International's board chair during this exciting 125th anniversary year," notes Ells "Quite honestly, it's humbling, and I'm proud to be part of an organization with such a rich and storied history." He adds, "as one of ASTM's past chairs said, it's all about servant leadership. Like anybody else within ASTM, all 30,000 members are here to serve a greater good. We all do it as volunteers." Hear more from him in this video and this Standardization News magazine article.

Involved in the design, development, and production of footwear and sole materials for military, industrial, and outdoor use, Ells has been with Vibram since 2010. He previously worked in sales at American Biltrite Inc. and Quabaug Corp.

An ASTM International member since 1998, Ells is a member of the pedestrian/walkway safety and footwear committee (F13). He is currently a member of the F13 executive committee and has also served as its vice chair and as a subcommittee officer. In 2013, the committee honored Ells with the Award of Merit for his service and commitment to safety standards for footwear. He has also received a Service Award and Outstanding Leadership Award for his term on the Committee on Standards.

In addition to ASTM International, Ells is a member of the board of the American Apparel and Footwear Association. He is also a member of the Canadian Standards Association and serves as the secretary of the U.S. Department of Defense footwear technical committee.

About ASTM International

Committed to serving global societal needs, ASTM International positively impacts public health and safety, consumer confidence, and overall quality of life. We integrate consensus standards – developed with our international membership of volunteer technical experts – and innovate services to improve lives… Helping our world work better.

Media Inquiries: Dan Bergels, tel +1.610.832.9602; dbergels@astm.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ASTM International