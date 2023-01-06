Heidrick & Struggles Announces Investment in Latin America to Enhance Executive Search and Leadership Consulting Services in the Region

Firm Opens Bogota office to support clients in Colombia, Ecuador, Panama, and Central America

BOGOTA, Colombia, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII), a premier provider of global leadership advisory and on-demand talent solutions, today announced the opening of an office in Colombia to support enhanced operations in the region.

The new office, located in Bogotá, will be led by Roberto Hall and supported by four key consultants with a wide range of expertise across all of the firm's existing sectors. The expansion aligns with Heidrick & Struggles' strategy to expand its footprint in Latin America by providing clients with a local experience that allows for more collaboration and operational efficiencies.

"For nearly 70 years, we have provided our clients with diversified solutions to help build strong leadership teams globally and our expanded presence in Latin America signals our commitment to bring solutions that support our clients' strategic growth in the region," said Tom Murray, Global Managing Partner of Executive Search. "Our presence reflects the increasing demand for innovative talent and leadership counsel in Central and South America, and with our depth and breadth of executive search experience, we will better assist Latin American organizations.

"We are committed to serving our clients across the region and opening an office in Colombia was the ideal opportunity to address the significant demand for in-country and multinational executives in the region and Central America," said Roberto Hall, leader of the Colombia office.

Colombia joins Brazil and Mexico amongst Latin American countries where Heidrick & Struggles has a presence. In addition to Colombia, the Bogota office will serve clients in Ecuador, Panama, and Central America.

