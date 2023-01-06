Qualia Partners With VeraVia To Enhance Guest Experience With Advanced Nutritional Seminars & Supplementation.

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Neurohacker Collective, makers of Qualia supplements , has partnered with VeraVia Luxury Health Spa, a well established global leader in the Health and Wellness retreat industry that has been providing wellness retreats for 10+ years. Based in Carlsbad, California,Veravia is a hotspot for premium health-centered getaways focused on holistic wellness, fitness, and integrative medicine services for their guests.

Qualia has filled a similar cultural niche within the nutrition supplement space since 2016, creating high-end, non-GMO, vegan formulas for a wide range of health needs. VeraVia recently expanded their services to ensure guests were receiving access to the highest possible standards of supplemental nutrition and nutritional education during their stay.

"We're thrilled that five-star health and wellness facilities like VeraVia choose Qualia as their standard-bearer of premium nutritional supplements.", states Neurohacker CEO James Schmachtenberger. "The vetting process at high end wellness facilities is extremely stringent for good reason. It's the basis of their reputation. We're honored our formulas shine under that microscope, and we look forward to growing our new partnership options like our health education seminars for world class health facilities"

The diverse suite of products available from Qualia, and the degree of research backing up their formulations, proved to be the deciding factors for VeraVia's partnership with them. "In addition to access with our staff Naturopathic doctor, this new partnership with Qualia gives our guests access to some of the best supplements in the growing space of longevity and biohacking", states Wyatt Chapman, Founder/CEO of VeraVia. Additionally, Qualia's science team will be holding quarterly seminars for Veravia guests to further their health education as part of their expanding emphasis for premium nutritional products and nutritional education for their guests.

"Our formulation standards are uncompromising." states Schmachtenberger. "Our hope is by taking that approach, we shine when potential partners demand no less in products they offer. It's affirming to see a facility as well-regarded as VeraVia appreciating the standards we demand of our formulation quality. Sticking to that standard since our launch in 2016 is paying off with partnerships of this nature. It's exciting to see our products beginning to fill this niche of the most discerning health resorts in the world."

About Neurohacker Collective

Neurohacker Collective was founded in 2015 with the mission to advance human quality of life by creating best-in-class well-being products. They employ a unique methodology for research and development based on complex systems science which focuses on supporting the body's ability to self-regulate. The company began with a focus on cognitive products with the launch of Qualia Mind and has since developed products to support sleep, longevity, skin, stress, energy, and vision. Neurohacker.com

About VeraVia

VeraVia is an all-inclusive luxury health and wellness retreat offering an innovative program designed to create lasting behavior and lifestyle changes. Founded in 2010, the highly structured approach—created by leading physicians, nutritionists, exercise physiologists, and behavioral psychologists—provides comprehensive scientific, evidence-based solutions that result in true health and well-being. VeraVia offers the only program of its kind that integrates the most effective Western and Eastern philosophies in a holistic approach that treats the whole person: body, mind and spirit.

