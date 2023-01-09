The Re-Sourcing Group Welcomes Conexus to Family of Staffing and Recruiting Brands

Prominent national hiring provider completes add-on of California-based talent solutions firm

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Re-Sourcing Group ("Re-Sourcing"), a leader in strategic staffing, consulting, and direct hire solutions, is pleased to announce the addition of Conexus Search ("Conexus") as a new partner among the Re-Sourcing family of brands. Conexus is a leading provider of high-end interim consulting, executive search, and direct hire talent acquisition solutions in the disciplines of Finance and Accounting, Technology, and Human Resources, serving clients throughout Southern California.

Since its founding more than a decade ago, Conexus has built a strong reputation in the marketplace and has experienced exponential growth through a relentless focus on sourcing high-quality, hard-to-find candidates with specialized skill sets.

"My partners and I decided we wanted to find a fitting firm to continue accelerating us towards our goal of building a $100 million business. It was clear Re-Sourcing was the perfect partner for us to grow with," said Conexus Co-Founder Mike Kelly. "Their unique structure will allow us to continue as equity holders and operators of our business while maintaining our culture and brand. The added benefits of Re-Sourcing's significant resources, systems, and experience scaling businesses made our decision easy."

This partnership will offer clients a full suite of staffing and recruitment services for specialized Finance and Accounting, Technology, Compliance/Regulatory, and Human Resource talent demands.

Conexus Co-Founder Sean Gill said, "The ability to cross-sell our services to clients in other parts of the U.S. and now offer our clients solutions in the compliance vertical were important factors in our decision to partner with Re-Sourcing. Through this partnership, we have immediately increased our abilities to recruit and deliver the best talent in the market while providing an expanded suite of mission-critical solutions to our clients."

"It was equally important that we felt our mindset, philosophy, culture, and work ethic mirrored Re-Sourcing's," said Conexus Co-Founder Matt Primeau. "We're thrilled with the synergy of this partnership as Conexus enters its next phase of expansive growth."

The partnership with Conexus furthers Re-Sourcing's mission to build one of the industry's fastest-growing and most-profitable companies and grow the firm's world-class team of staffing professionals and consultants.

"This is just another example of how fast our company is growing. Our new partnership will add significant scale, profitability, and a robust service offering for our clients," said Joe Kelly, Managing Partner of Re-Sourcing. "The Conexus founders and team have a great reputation and bring tremendous value and expertise to our family of brands."

About Re-Sourcing

Re-Sourcing is a leading provider of strategic staffing, consulting, and direct hire solutions, focusing on Compliance, Legal, Information Technology, Finance, Accounting, and HR positions. The company serves clients through seven premium brands: JW Michaels & Co., Compliance Risk Concepts, ExecuSource, Perennial Resources International, Partnership Employment, Technology Navigators, and Conexus Search. Re-Sourcing, founded in 2003, is headquartered in New York City with 19 offices in 10 markets. Re-Sourcing's differentiated operating partner model enables a strong focus on building direct relationships with clients to bolster retention and deepen understanding of client needs.

For more information, visit https://www.myresourcing.com/

About Conexus Search, LLC

Conexus is a fast-growing, well-respected interim-focused staffing and recruiting firm specializing in middle management and the C-Suite, filling gaps in Finance and Accounting, Technology, and HR throughout Southern California. Conexus is committed to providing its clients with high-quality, high-value workforce solutions, enabling it to attract a broad spectrum of clients from large, high-growth employers to small, locally owned companies across various industries.

For more information, visit https://conexusrecruiting.com/

