ST Engineering iDirect Names Don Claussen as New CEO

HERNDON, Va., Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ST Engineering iDirect, a global leader in satellite communications, has named Don Claussen as its new CEO, effective January 2, 2023. Claussen will lead the company in expanding its global leadership and technology vision against a backdrop of rapid satcom industry transformation. Based in the U.S., Claussen brings with him over 15 years of industry experience, and has transformed solutions development and delivery for global satcom companies.

"A respected innovator and leader in the satcom industry, Don's impressive experience and track record will help to accelerate ST Engineering iDirect's growth during this pivotal period of change in the industry," said Low Ka Hoe, President of the Satellite Communications business group at ST Engineering. "Don has led major growth initiatives for satcom leaders, driving significant gains in customer impact. We welcome Don as he joins a strong leadership team in place at ST Engineering iDirect and will play a key role in creating new growth opportunities for ST Engineering's satcom business unit."

Tim McBride, President of ST Engineering's U.S. headquarters, said, "We are delighted to have Don join the ST Engineering leadership team and contribute to the Group's business growth in the U.S. and globally. Don's strong credentials and experience will be instrumental in steering ST Engineering iDirect to its next phase of growth."

"It is a distinct honor to join ST Engineering iDirect at this critical moment in the company's growth as the satcom industry pivots to standards-based solutions that will deliver unprecedented access and flexibility to end users," said Claussen. "Innovation has been the focus of my career, and I am excited to collaborate with a renowned technology team that continues to deliver an innovative agenda for the satellite ground segment. There is a great deal of opportunity to deliver industry leading solutions to our partners and customers, supported by our passionate global team, into the rapidly expanding new space and 5G era."

Claussen joins ST Engineering iDirect from Intelsat General Corporation where he served as Vice President responsible for Strategy, Business Development, Product Management and Service Delivery. During his time at Intelsat General Corporation, Claussen aligned the product development and service delivery teams to launch a multi-orbit capability, providing end users seamless access to GEO and LEO satcom services from a single user interface.

Prior to joining Intelsat General Corporation, Claussen was Vice President and General Manager of a portfolio division at L3Harris focused on satcom products and solutions for the US and international markets. Claussen also served as a Business Unit Director at Viasat, with responsibilities for its broadband and narrowband satcom product lines.

Claussen is a veteran of the US Army with eight years of service. He earned an MBA from Northeastern University and holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration & Management from Colorado Technical University.

ST Engineering iDirect, a subsidiary of ST Engineering, is a global leader in satellite communications (satcom) providing technology and solutions that enable its customers to expand their business, differentiate their services and optimize their satcom networks. With over 40 years of delivering innovation focused on solving satellite's most critical economic and technology challenges we are committed to shaping the future of how the world connects. The product portfolio, branded iDirect, represents the highest standards in performance, efficiency and reliability, making it possible for its customers to deliver the best satcom connectivity experience anywhere in the world. ST Engineering iDirect is a leader in key industries including mobility, broadcast and military/government. In 2007, iDirect Government was formed to better serve the U.S. government and defense communities. For more information visit www.idirect.net.

