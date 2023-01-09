Vestel adds VIDAA to its Smart TVs offerings from 2023 onwards

Partnership expands Vestel's platform offering and VIDAA's reach in Europe.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VIDAA USA, the developer of the fastest-growing global Smart TV platform, signed a multi-year partnership with Vestel to provide a turnkey operating system to one of Europe's leading Smart TV manufacturers. The deal will expand the presence of the VIDAA platform in Europe, powering Toshiba branded TVs starting in 2023.

By utilizing VIDAA, Vestel joins 10 manufacturers globally already selling Smart TVs powered by the VIDAA platform to over 100 brands globally. The solution has attracted the attention of brands and manufacturers from all over the world by providing flexible customization options on top of a robust and lightning-fast operating system. It has been praised by reviewers and customers for its intuitive user interface, speedy response, long term support, and full integration of global and local content. The platform also includes universal search, recommendations, as well as a fully integrated free linear service VIDAA TV among a broad set of premium streaming video applications from global and local publishers.

The first Vestel-made Smart TVs powered by the VIDAA platform will be available in Europe in the first half of 2023, bearing the Toshiba TV brand, with a full portfolio of devices available in the second half of the year.

As Guy Edri, the President of VIDAA says, "We are extremely happy that a renowned manufacturer like Vestel has selected VIDAA as its platform of choice on future Smart TVs. It is a recognition of our belief that customers today are looking for a Smart TV that is simple to use, has all the key applications they need, and offers them easy access to as much high-quality free content as possible. The VIDAA OS has proven itself to be a robust, fully featured, and extremely fast operating system."

Vestel's CEO Turan Erdogan commented about the agreement: "We are very happy to have VIDAA OS included in our TV OS platform offering to our customers. For the last 25 years, we are the export leaders in Turkiye within our sector by delivering our technology to 158 countries. At the core of our success lies our partnerships with global companies and brands. VIDAA US is one such global technology company with a great TV OS Platform. VIDAA OS with its rich prime content will be gradually adopted into Toshiba branded TVs and offer a new choice for our customers."

Established in 2019, VIDAA USA is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia and is the developer of Smart TV operating systems. Its flagship product, VIDAA TV OS, is currently in its sixth generation and provides advanced solutions to a multitude of leading Smart TV manufacturers globally, including Hisense, JPE, BOE, and TP Vision. Its award-winning Linux based licensed operating system with voice control, applications store, billing and payments capabilities provides a turnkey solution to factories and brands, including licensed access to leading global and local premium streaming video content providers. VIDAA USA partners include over 100 Smart TV brands and over 400 content providers globally.

