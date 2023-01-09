WHITE GLOVE ANNOUNCES SIMPLIFIED, ALL-INCLUSIVE PRICING STRUCTURE

New pricing model makes it easier for financial advisors to book more appointments, convert more prospects and gain more business from existing clients

BIRMINGHAM, Mich., Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- White Glove, an advisor marketing company specializing in client acquisition and engagement services and a portfolio company of Rockbridge Growth Equity, today announced a simplified, all-inclusive pricing structure to enhance the value of its service offerings and better serve financial professionals across the nation.

White Glove is a tech-enabled marketing services company dedicated to helping financial advisors grow their business. (PRNewsfoto/White Glove) (PRNewswire)

The revamped pricing structure enables advisors to leverage the benefits of seminar marketing and achieve better results from the leads they receive.

"We have seen tremendous growth over the years. Our lead generation and client engagement solutions have become trusted by thousands of financial professionals," said Gary Bailey, EVP, Head of Sales at White Glove. "We recognized that our models, while comprehensive, were complex in terms of pricing and add-ons. This new streamlined, all-inclusive approach is more cost-effective, making our educational seminars and webinars an even more valuable part of an overall marketing strategy."

White Glove ensures the success of its clients through unique results-based pricing, relieving the financial risk and stress of seminar marketing. The standard workshop offering includes:

Registrations at No Risk – White Glove covers all up-front costs.

Attendees at No Risk – Advisors pay after the event and only for those who attend.

New Client Guarantee – If the advisor does not receive a new client within 120 days of their event, White Glove provides professional coaching and a free workshop.

In addition to these benefits, the White Glove ONE service bundle also includes an Appointment Request Guarantee, ensuring hosts receive ample appointment requests post-workshop.

White Glove's new pricing also provides valuable free services:

White Glove University , a virtual training platform with master classes, webinars, guides, advisor roundtables and more.

Conversion Campaigns , including custom text, phone call and email follow-ups to leads for 45 days post-workshop.

"No-Show" Lead Packs, provide name, phone, email and wealth scores for all workshop absentees.

"We have truly perfected our craft to create a data-driven marketing approach that helps professional advisors grow their practices by generating and closing the best quality prospects," Bailey added. "We serve more than 10,000 advisors across the country and have made over half a million client introductions that include over $100B of opportunity for our clients to grow their books of business. We wouldn't guarantee our results if we didn't believe our solutions weren't effective. Our new pricing will help drive our success, and that of our customers, far into the future."

To learn more about White Glove's services and pricing, click here.

About White Glove

White Glove is an advisor-built, advisor-owned marketing services company dedicated to helping growth-minded financial professionals attract, connect and engage with quality leads. White Glove's core service offerings of lead-generating workshops, lead nurturing, and client engagement solutions remove the stress from marketing and free up time to allow advisors to do what they do best — service clients. White Glove is an industry pioneer in seminar marketing and the only advisor marketing company that guarantees the success of its clients.

Media Inquiries

Madison Mitchell

Madison.mitchell@whiteglove.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE White Glove