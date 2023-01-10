Drone Racing League Drops Trailer for Metaverse Game, Project Drone Galaxy Powered by Algorand

Fans can claim complimentary digital drones for the upcoming game on Discord

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Drone Racing League, the world's premier, professional drone racing property, today dropped the official trailer of "Project Drone Galaxy™", their highly anticipated drone racing game powered by Algorand, the leading high-performance blockchain platform and title partner of DRL.

Launching later this year, DRL's Project Drone Galaxy is a multiplayer drone racing experience in the metaverse, created with Playground Labs.

"Project Drone Galaxy's high-intensity esports-focused gameplay sets a new standard for web3 gaming, and demonstrates what it means to responsibly integrate blockchain technologies in a way that puts users in the driver's seat," said Playground Labs CEO Sam Peurifoy.

In the game, players will build their own drones, compete for digital collectibles and other rewards, and fly-to-win as animal-avatars, battling it out in a high-stakes racing arena complete with barriers, boosts, and fiercely competitive pilots.

"The Drone Racing League is made for Web3. Our fans are avid enthusiasts of drones and blockchain, and as we prepare to launch Project Drone Galaxy powered by Algorand this year, we're excited to unveil a teaser video showcasing our first metaverse game to come," said DRL CMO Anne Marie Gianutsos.

Project Drone Galaxy's launch comes as the 2022-23 DRL Algorand World Championship Season takes flight, where the world's best drone pilots race the fastest drones through spectacular courses across IRL, esports and the metaverse – as seen on NBC and top social platforms. The season's finale, "Miami 3-0-FLY" will take place in America's Web3 capital, Miami, Florida, on Saturday, February 25th at 7:30pm EST at loanDepot park, home to Major League Baseball's Miami Marlins. Tickets are available for purchase.

Tonight, as part of DRL's virtual portion of the season, the world's 12 best drone pilots will race through the Biosphere map in the DRL SIM, the true-to-life drone racing game available on PlayStation, Xbox, Steam and Epic Games. DRL will live stream the race at 8pm EST on YouTube, TikTok, Twitter, Twitch, Instagram, and Facebook.

Fans interested in helping DRL to develop Project Drone Galaxy and claim free digital drones can join the Discord .

About DRL

Drone Racing League (DRL) is the world's premier professional drone racing property. The best drone pilots in the world fly in DRL and millions of fans watch them race on NBC, YouTube, TikTok, Twitch, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. Combining groundbreaking technology and immersive drone racing, DRL is creating a new era of sports that brings high-speed competition in real life, in virtual simulation, and in the metaverse. Founded by Nicholas Horbaczewski in 2015, DRL is privately-held and headquartered in NYC. For more information, visit www.drl.io .

