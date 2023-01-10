Lyons & Simmons' Stephen Higdon Recognized Among Best Lawyers Under 40

D Magazine honors Higdon among Dallas' top personal injury attorneys

DALLAS, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The trial firm Lyons & Simmons LLP is pleased to announce partner Stephen Higdon has been named to D Magazine's Best Lawyers Under 40, the annual listing of North Texas' leading young lawyers.

Higdon is honored for his personal injury work representing plaintiffs. This is his third selection to the annual listing.

The Best Lawyers Under 40 list is compiled based on peer nominations, followed by a close review from an independent panel of distinguished attorneys working in conjunction with D Magazine's editors. The 2023 edition is published as part of the magazine's January 2023 issue.

Higdon has extensive courtroom experience handling a wide range of civil litigation in cases involving catastrophic personal injury, wrongful death, and complex business litigation. He was part of the trial team that secured a recent $10.1 million medical negligence verdict against Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound and part of the firm's record-setting trial team that received the prestigious John Howie Award in 2021. He has been recognized by Thomson Reuters Super Lawyers on the Texas Rising Stars listing each year since 2019, as well as Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch since 2021.

Higdon earned his law degree from Texas Tech University School of Law and his undergraduate degree from Southwestern University. He started his legal career clerking for the Hon. Michael H. Schneider in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas where he was responsible for hundreds of complex civil and criminal cases and participated in trials ranging from product liability to complex business disputes.

About Lyons & Simmons LLP

Dallas-based Lyons & Simmons, LLP is a trial boutique representing clients in wrongful death, personal injury, products liability, and complex "bet-the-company" business litigation matters across the country.

Media Contact:

Rhonda Reddick

800-559-4534

rhonda@androvett.com

View original content:

SOURCE Lyons & Simmons