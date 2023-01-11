The Preserve Sporting Club & Residences Awarded Distinguished Club Status by BoardRoom Magazine

RICHMOND, R.I., Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Preserve Sporting Club & Residences – a Preferred Hotel & Resort, and one of America's finest four-season sporting clubs – was recently recognized as a Distinguished Club by BoardRoom Magazine, in partnership with Forbes Travel Guide. To be awarded the prestigious Distinguished Club status, is to be one of only a few, highly select private clubs recognized as providing a Member Experience at a level attained by only the finest clubs worldwide.

(PRNewswire)

BoardRoom Magazine's Distinguished Clubs award program is entirely merit-based. The program uses a club-specific rating system that recognizes the club as well as management and staff, for outstanding delivery of exceptional Member Experience. As defined by Distinguished Clubs, "Member Experience" is that special combination of "Qualities" that a private club provides its members. It is not just the quality of service, or of the facilities, or of the product provided, it is also the quality of the staff and of the management, as well as the overall club governance delivered.

"The Preserve Sporting Club is a family from our day-to-day staff to management, and our family is honored to be recognized as a Distinguished Club," said Paul Mihailides, Founder of The Preserve and Club President. "This acclaim is a testament to the team and the work put in day-in and day-out to ensure each of our members receive a best-in-class experience."

BoardRoom Magazine also recently named Paul Mihailides as one of the Top 24 Private Club Presidents for 2022. The importance of the presidential role is working effectively and efficiently with the volunteer board; systems alone do not insure a good board. Key elements for a Top Private Club President include commitment, competence, diversity, collective decision making, openness, transparency, effective communication with the management and the membership, fiscal responsibility, development and establishment of the club's mission and so much more.

The Distinguished Club recognition adds to an impressive list of accolades The Preserve has received to-date. Conceived as an unparalleled luxury resort and master-planned community, The Preserve offers the best outdoor experiences, luxury restaurants, luxury accommodations and luxury homes in the United States, all within a breathtaking, protected landscape. Welcoming a community of like-minded outdoor enthusiasts – a gathering of stewards of the environment who seek a sanctuary from the rigors of modern life – The Preserve provides an elevated experience within unspoiled nature.

About The Preserve Sporting Club & Residences

Preserve Sporting Club & Residences is a one-of-a-kind retreat for located on 3,500 acres in Richmond, RI. A member of Preferred Hotels & Resorts, highlights include an 18-hole golf course, tennis, zip line, mountain biking, hiking, canoeing, and kayaking, as well as a rock-climbing wall, and 10 fly fishing ponds. Preserve is home to the nation's premier shooting sports facility, with numerous opportunities for clay shooting in addition to the longest indoor automated shooting range. Amenities also include a state-of-the-art spa, a Safari Tent experience, and a series of "Hobbit Houses" available for events. Luxury accommodations include single-family homes, townhomes, and more, and their real estate and membership options invite guests to build a legacy that can be passed to future generations. For more information, visit https://preservesportingclub.com/.

Media Contact:

Casey Fox

The Zimmerman Agency

(850)-668-2222

ThePreserveRI@zimmerman.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Preserve Sporting Club & Residences