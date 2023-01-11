Rémy Cointreau Returns to the Super Bowl with National Rémy Martin Advertisement

New creative campaign marks Rémy Cointreau's third Super Bowl investment and the

first for the iconic Cognac House

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rémy Cointreau is pleased to announce its first national advertisement at the Super Bowl featuring the House of Rémy Martin. The 60-second spot will air during the first quarter of Super Bowl LVII, highlighting how teamwork and the pursuit of excellence drive us forward through a never-before-seen lens for the brand.

This year's campaign marks Rémy Cointreau's continued investment in the biggest game of the year for the third year in a row, and the first time on a national scale. In 2022, Rémy Cointreau aired a 30-second advertisement across 17 markets from its Islay gin brand, The Botanist, and in 2021 Rémy Cointreau made their Super Bowl debut with a 30-second advertisement in 15 markets from Cointreau, the premium French liqueur.

Nicolas Beckers, Chief Executive Officer, Rémy Cointreau Americas stated: "This national campaign reinforces our continued investment in having our brands show up during one of the biggest sports moments of the year and is a major milestone in the growth of Rémy Martin. As a nearly 300-year-old brand, Rémy Martin is constantly evolving to celebrate collective success and a passionate commitment towards excellence."

Rémy Martin has championed the concept of Teaming Up for Excellence for many years, instilling this notion into all aspects of the brand. Being part of the Big Game, is an expansion of Rémy Martin's quest for excellence by entering an untapped vertical for the brand – the world of sports.

Rémy Cointreau aims to become the global leader in exceptional spirits through a value strategy and through the growth of its Global priority brands: Louis XIII, Rémy Martin, Cointreau, Bruichladdich and The Botanist.

About RÉMY COINTREAU

All around the world, there are clients seeking exceptional experiences; clients for whom a wide range of terroirs means a variety of flavors. Their exacting standards are proportional to our expertise – the finely-honed skills that we pass down from generation to generation. The time these clients devote to drinking our products is a tribute to all those who have worked to develop them. It is for these men and women that Rémy Cointreau, a family-owned French Group, protects its terroirs, cultivates exceptional multi-centenary spirits and undertakes to preserve their eternal modernity. The Group's portfolio includes 14 singular brands, such as the Rémy Martin and Louis XIII cognacs, and Cointreau liqueur. Rémy Cointreau has a single ambition: becoming the world leader in exceptional spirits. To this end, it relies on the commitment and creativity of its 1,850 employees and on its distribution subsidiaries established in the Group's strategic markets. Rémy Cointreau is listed on Euronext Paris.

ABOUT RÉMY MARTIN

Since 1724, the House of Rémy Martin has produced premium spirits that consistently appeal to the world's most discerning connoisseurs. A profound love of the land, a continuity of family ownership and a passionate commitment to excellence has sustained Rémy Martin for nearly three centuries. As a result of its masterful production and generations of tradition in Cognac, the House of Rémy Martin today produces Cognacs Fine Champagne, including Rémy Martin® XO, Rémy Martin® Tercet®, Rémy Martin® 1738 Accord Royal and Rémy Martin® V.S.O.P. For additional information, visit www.RemyMartin.com

