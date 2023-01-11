SHAPE announces winners of its first annual Best In Fitness Awards

167 winners highlight the best in at-home fitness

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, SHAPE , the digital fitness destination and community, launches its inaugural Best In Fitness Awards , with 167 winners for the best apparel, gear, equipment, and more for its readers' at-home fitness routines.

SHAPE has announced the 167 winners of its first annual Best In Fitness Awards (PRNewswire)

SHAPE has announced the 167 winners of its first annual Best In Fitness Awards.

"With seemingly endless options for apps, trackers, equipment and gear to elevate your fitness routine, we wanted to narrow down the absolute best of the best for our readers, no matter where they are on their fitness journey or how they prefer to exercise," said Alyssa Sparacino, SHAPE Editorial Director. "With 167 winning categories, our goal was to offer recommendations for anything and everything you might want to use in the home gym of your dreams!"

Ten overall categories for large home gym equipment , small home gym equipment , workout gear , recovery tools , wearable tech , activewear , workout shoes , exercise accessories , virtual fitness platforms and apps , and outdoor gear and equipment , cover everything from necessities such as Best Workout Underwear, to tiny tech including the Best Fitness Tracker Ring, to the largest equipment such as Best High-Tech Treadmill and Best Space-Saving Strength Training Set.

Meeting readers wherever they are on their fitness journey is a priority for SHAPE, as is making fitness representative and accessible, so readers will find a variety of winners that are size-inclusive, accessible for those with disabilities, and made by BIPOC-founded or -owned companies.

The list also includes the latest launches to hit the market—like Best At-Home Pilates Reformer winner Frame Pilates Reformer —that SHAPE editors were given the chance to test and preview, ensuring that their choices are as up to date as possible.

To choose the winners, SHAPE tapped a group of 14 credentialed personal trainers, athletes, and wellness professionals like Kira Stokes and Phyllicia Bonanno , as well as SHAPE's editors and contributors. Each winning product was tested at least three times over three months to be eligible, and was judged on its ease of use, performance, comfort, and durability.

See all the winners of the 2023 SHAPE Best In Fitness Awards, here .

ABOUT SHAPE

SHAPE is a digital fitness destination and community that offers inclusive, trusted, and empowering expert-led guidance and advice for anyone, at any point in their wellness journey. We deliver science-backed information to help you safely navigate your path, whether you're working toward a specific fitness goal or just hope to feel better and have more energy. Our vast library provides expert advice, editor reviews, trend reports, and personal essays all with the goal of inspiring you to take on your next wellness challenge with confidence and enthusiasm. We understand that your wellness journey doesn't end just because you crossed one finish line — and we're right beside you, every step of the way. SHAPE is part of the Dotdash Meredith publishing family. www.shape.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SHAPE