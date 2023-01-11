ThermoGenesis Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif., Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: THMO) (the "Company"), a market leader in automated cell processing and point-of-care, autologous cell-based therapies, today announced it has received notice from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") that the Company has regained compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price for continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) ("Min Bid Price Rule").

On March 7, 2022, Nasdaq notified the Company that its common stock failed to maintain a minimum bid price of $1.00 over the previous 30 consecutive business days as required by the Listing Rules of The Nasdaq Stock Market.

On January 9, 2023, Nasdaq determined that for the last 10 consecutive business days, from December 22, 2022 to January 6, 2023, the closing bid price of the Company's common stock has been at $1.00 per share or greater. Accordingly, the Company has regained compliance with Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) and considers this matter is now closed.

About ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc.

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for CAR-T and other cell-based therapies. The Company currently markets a full suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automation for immuno-oncology, including its semi-automated, functionally closed CAR-TXpress™ platform, which streamlines the manufacturing process for the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market. For more information about ThermoGenesis, please visit: www.thermogenesis.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained herein. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect" and similar expressions as they relate to the Company, or its management are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from the results expressed in or implied by these forward-looking statements. Readers should be aware of important factors that, in some cases, have affected, and in the future could affect, actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of the Company. These factors include without limitation, the ability to obtain capital and other financing in the amounts and at the times needed to launch new products, market acceptance of new products, the nature and timing of regulatory approvals for both new products and existing products for which the Company proposes new claims, realization of forecasted revenues, expenses and income, initiatives by competitors, price pressures, failure to meet FDA regulated requirements governing the Company's products and operations (including the potential for product recalls associated with such regulations), risks associated with initiating manufacturing for new products, failure to meet Foreign Corrupt Practice Act regulations, legal proceedings, risks associated with expanding into the Company's planned CDMO business, uncertainty associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, and other risk factors listed from time to time in the Company's reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including, in particular, those set forth in the Company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021.

