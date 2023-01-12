Höegh LNG Partners LP Announces Cash Distribution for the Fourth Quarter of 2022 on its 8.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Units

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Höegh LNG Partners LP (the "Partnership") announced today that its board of directors has declared a cash distribution of $0.546875 per 8.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Unit (the "Preferred Units"). The cash distribution for the Preferred Units will be paid on February 15, 2023, to all holders of record of Preferred Units as of the close of the business on February 8, 2023.

On January 3, 2023, the Partnership's voluntary delisting of the Preferred Units from the New York Stock Exchange became effective and the Partnership's reporting obligations under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, were also suspended in connection with the Preferred Units. The Partnership therefore expects that future distribution information, and its annual and quarterly financial statements, will be made available by the Partnership on its website rather than through a widely distributed press release or through the website of the Securities and Exchange Commission.

