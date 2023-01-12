Leading Payment Solutions Provider, Opus Achieves PCI DSS Compliance

Opus has been certified as compliant with PCI DSS version 3.2.1, the trusted global payment card security standard.

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global provider of innovative payment solutions, Opus, today announced the attainment of the 'Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard' (PCI DSS) 3.2.1 compliance. The onsite security assessment was conducted by Crossbow Labs, which is a Qualified Security Assessor (QSA).

Backed by 25 years of extensive experience in building highly innovative payment solutions, Opus is at the forefront of shaping the future of payments technology. The achievement of the latest PCI DSS certification is a testament to Opus' commitment to providing high-level services that are compliant with global payment security standards.

This PCI DSS accreditation is one among the many efforts taken by the company to strengthen its security protocols, provide secure payment solutions and deepen customer trust. TM Praveen, CEO of Opus, stated, "In our 25+ years of operations, we have always provided secure and reliable data security environments for our clients. Payment security and data privacy is at the core of all that we do, and we ensure that we consistently adhere to security requirements and meet the global PCI standards."

The PCI DSS certification is an important milestone for the company that works with an extensive and sophisticated technology infrastructure to support information-intensive businesses. Commenting on this, TM Praveen said, "Over the years, Opus has been held in high regard for meeting the security and compliance demands of our clients. We're raising the bar with this accreditation, and we're confident that the PCI DSS compliance of version 3.2.1 will help us build lasting customer relations and credible partnerships."

About Opus Consulting Solutions

Opus Consulting Solutions is a global provider of outcome-driven payment strategies. Opus combines its deep technology proficiency with unmatched domain expertise in payments and FinTech to deliver unparalleled quality and value in their work.

