The Lucie Delivers Downtown Apartment Style + Harbor Views in Brewers Hill

BALTIMORE, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Greystar, a global leader in the investment, development, and management of high-quality rental housing properties, is now leasing at The Lucie, a pet-friendly 500-unit apartment community in Brewers Hill that features a sky lounge with views of downtown and the harbor and high-end finishes including quartz countertops and tile backsplashes.

"We are thrilled with the delivery of the Lucie," John Clarkson, Managing Director of Development, said. "Its innovative design, carefully selected amenities, and access to high quality retail will provide our residents an unrivaled living experience in the heart of Brewers Hill."

Greystar, together with their joint venture partner, Griffin Capital Company, LLC, a leading private real estate investment manager, brought The Lucie to fruition.

The Lucie is one of nine communities being developed by Griffin Capital Qualified Opportunity Zone Fund L.P., which will comprise 3,273 apartment units with an estimated total project cost of approximately $979 million.

"The Lucie provides much needed multifamily units to the fast-growing Brewers Hill neighborhood, and we are thrilled that our long-term investment in this neighborhood will continue to create jobs, provide economic stimulus, and a great experience for our residents for many years to come. The property was built on vacant and underutilized land, and we are proud to have converted the site into much needed housing. Greystar has been an integral partner in our mission, and we are excited to begin leasing on another property with their team," commented Eric Kaplan, President of Griffin Capital.

Floorplans are available in studio, one-, and two-bedroom layouts, with additional loft and den options. Apartment homes feature electric cooktops, nickel-finish appliances, kitchen islands, flat cabinetry, mobile unit entry, smart thermostat, walk-in closets with built-in storage, stackable washers and dryers, and picturesque balconies with views of Brewers Hill and the water.

Community amenities include a cozy library, clubroom, game room, chef's kitchen, fitness center, coworking spaces, conference room, semi-private call booths, active, zen and pool courtyards and a posh pet grooming studio.

The Lucie was designed by BKV Group architects, Edit Labs created the interiors and John Moriarty Associates served as the general contractor. Streetsense led the community's branding efforts.

Brewers Hill features a history of beer brewing with the illuminated Mr. Boh sign that hangs above the old Natty Boh brewery serving as a local landmark. The Lucie is close to shopping which includes Sprouts Farmers Market, Harris Teeter, Target and Nordstrom Rack. Jimmy's Famous Seafood tops the area dining options that also include Mission BBQ, Di Pasquale's Marketplace, Pasta Misa Canton and Iron Rooster, amongst others. Additional neighborhood highlights include Bark Social Baltimore, Canton Waterfront, Mobtown Brewery, Patterson Park and more. The community is a short drive to Fells Point, the Inner Harbor, which features a variety of entertainment options, and Oriole Park at Camden Yards and M&T Bank Stadium.

For more information, or to schedule a tour, please visit livethelucie.com or call 667-290-8100.

