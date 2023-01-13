Dementia Love Story to Bring FTD Awareness to Denver's Clocktower Cabaret

Tickets available for a one-night performance of Bob Powers's "Chasing Rainbows," 1/18.

DENVER, Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Frontotemporal degeneration (FTD) is the most common cause of dementia for people under 60. But it remains far too little known. A playwright working to change that will bring his powerful story to Denver next week, through a one-night-only performance at The Clocktower Cabaret.

Bob Powers of Portland, OR will bring his play, CHASING RAINBOWS: A Story of Love, Loss, and Finding Purpose, to downtown Denver's The Clocktower Cabaret next week, on Wednesday, January 18th. All proceeds will benefit The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration (AFTD, www.theaftd.org), the leading organization dedicated to helping families affected by FTD, and advancing research for treatments and a cure.

Mr. Powers wrote the play – which premiered in Portland last summer – in memory of his husband, Donald Clement. Donald was diagnosed with the primary progressive aphasia form of FTD in 2013, and passed away in 2021.

In sharing his love for – and his journey with – Donald, Mr. Powers draws on raw grief and an urge to find meaning through the pain of loss.

People who have lost a loved one to any form of dementia will draw special resonance from this story. Tickets are available through The Clocktower Cabaret's website. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the performance will begin at 7:30 p.m.

"His storytelling is vibrant, clever, breezy, and downright charming," said Jefferson Arca, actor and The Clocktower Caberet's owner. "Bob squarely takes on the joys and struggles of the world with open, thoughtful eyes. His work makes for gripping theater."

We encourage you to share this opportunity with your readership, who may see their own journeys reflected in this powerful story. In doing so, they'll learn about one couple's experience of an underdiagnosed and often misdiagnosed form of dementia that affects thousands of Americans and many more throughout the world.

About @TheClocktowerCabaret: Known for offering music, dance, comedy and cabaret in an intimate, vintage setting, The Clocktower Cabaret is located below Denver's historic Daniels & Fisher Tower. Attendees will enjoy a powerful performance in table settings.

About FTD: Unlike Alzheimer's disease, frontotemporal degeneration (FTD) is a dementia that primarily affects personality, behavior, language, and movement. It most commonly onsets between the ages of 45 and 64. Currently there are no approved disease-modifying treatments for FTD, which affects more than 60,000 people in the United States and many more throughout the world.

About AFTD: The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration (AFTD) is the leading nonprofit devoted to helping families affected by FTD today, and driving research to foster accurate diagnosis, treatments, and a cure. We work every day to advance collaborative research, help and support all directly impacted by FTD, raise awareness, and educate healthcare professionals, while advocating for appropriate, affordable services.

