GoDaddy Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results on Tuesday, February 14, 2023

GoDaddy Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results on Tuesday, February 14, 2023

TEMPE, Ariz., Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY), the company that helps entrepreneurs thrive, will release financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, after the U.S. stock market closes.

Following the news release, GoDaddy management will host a webinar at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. To participate, please register here for webcast information. A live webcast will be available on GoDaddy's investor relations website at https://investors.godaddy.net.

Following completion of the webinar, a recording of the webcast will be available on the investor relations website.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy helps millions of entrepreneurs globally start, grow, and scale their businesses. People come to GoDaddy to name their idea, build a professional website, attract customers, sell their products and services, and accept payments online and in-person. GoDaddy's easy-to-use tools help microbusiness owners manage everything in one place and its expert guides are available to provide assistance 24/7. To learn more about the company, visit www.GoDaddy.com.

Source: GoDaddy Inc.

© 2023 GoDaddy Inc. All Rights Reserved.

(PRNewsfoto/GoDaddy Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GoDaddy Inc.