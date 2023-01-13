Vestmark Named One of the 'Best Midsize Companies to Work For' By Built In Boston

Now in its fifth year, the list recognizes top technology companies according to key criteria

WAKEFIELD, Mass., Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vestmark, Inc., a leading provider of wealth management software and services, today announced that, for the second year in a row, it is has been named one of the 'Best Midsize Companies to Work For' by Built In Boston, the online community for startups and tech companies.

Built In determines winners for Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, using company data related to compensation, total rewards and companywide programming. To reflect the benefits candidates are searching for frequently on Built In, the program also weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DE&I and other people-first cultural offerings.

Vestmark's team of more than 400 employees span software engineers, client service teams, implementation specialists, business strategists and visionaries –all dedicated to improving the financial well-being of investors. Since the firm's founding in 2001, it's been on a mission to innovate financial technology for wealth and asset management firms.

"I want to congratulate the entire team for helping to create a truly collaborative and supportive work environment," said Vestmark Chief People Officer Nick Thurlow. "We know that there are many incredible technology companies in this region, and it's an honor to be included in this group. As we expand and grow, we are committed to continuing to foster an environment that allows every employee to reach their full potential, both professionally and personally."

Vestmark employees have access to a broad range of professional development resources, including product and management training and support rotations. The company's four core values that drive hiring, performance, and compensation include: 1) We Before Me – put needs of the team first, aspire to bring out the best in others; 2) Knowledge Explorers – pro-actively solve problems, adapting to challenges at hand using creative collaboration; 3) Positive Energy – bring levity and a glass half full mentality to work daily; and 4) Own It – we understand, we empathize and we are accountable to the end.

In 2022, Vestmark was recognized as the 'Best Investment Platform in the U.S.' by the WealthTech Americas Awards 2022 and 'Best Cloud-Based Back/Middle Office Solution' by Fund Intelligence, in addition to being named a 'Best Place to Work' by Built In Boston.

About Vestmark

Headquartered outside of Boston, Mass., and founded in 2001, Vestmark is a leading provider of portfolio management/trading solutions and outsourced services for financial institutions and their advisors, enabling them to efficiently manage and trade customized client portfolios through an innovative SaaS platform. Supporting over $1.5 trillion in assets and over 5 million accounts. Vestmark is a trusted partner to some of the largest and most respected wealth management firms. For more information about Vestmark's solutions, call (781) 224-3640, or visit www.vestmark.com.

