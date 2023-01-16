Krystal Makes Jaws Drop In New Commercial Featuring Comedian Libbie Higgins and Executive Mogul Les Garland

Garland is an American Music Executive and co-founder of networks including MTV, VH1, The Box Television Network, and College Television Networks

ATLANTA, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Libbie Higgins, known for her big online personality, and Les Garland, known for his big presence in the music industry, team up to deliver an even bigger bang in Krystal's latest commercial. While most hamburger chains feature too-skinny models devouring way-too-big sandwiches dripping in sauce, Krystal is doing just the opposite. The restaurant chain's latest spot showcases Libbie Higgins enjoying a smaller-than-average sandwich voiced over by Les Garland. Starting January 17, 2023, fans can view this creative spot produced by Krystal's own in-house Creative Marketing Director Ajona "Jax" Camile .

"I've been a longtime fan of Krystal. Coming back to my love of being talent is a dream come true thanks to this iconic restaurant brand," said entertainer, Les Garland. "Coming back to my love of being talent is a dream come true thanks to this iconic restaurant brand. It's cool to still be on this pop culture train, working alongside gifted people including Jax Camile, the campaign creator, and comedian Libbie Higgins. My voice is often recognized as the DJ on the worldwide hit song, We Built This City (On Rock and Roll) by Starship. Now, the real morning haters will know me for Krystal!"

From their Side Chik campaign to this latest spot, it's no secret that Krystal loves to push the envelope with campaigns that get audiences talking. And the best part is they do it all in house. "Krystal is killing the marketing game and I'm proud to be a part of it," said Higgins. Higgins has 190,000 followers and co-hosts @slopcitypodcast.

Their small production team continues to deliver big appeal, kind of like their menu items. The latest commercial was shot locally in Atlanta by an intimate crew of 12 professionals. Local talent Tabori "Bari" Miller, a platinum award winning filmmaker and graphic designer, directed the spot.

"It takes an 'out-of-the-box' kind of talent to deliver these innovative concepts, and Jax has it," said Casey Terrell , Chief Marketing Officer for Krystal. "Each idea is bigger than the next. Her fresh perspective and marketing mind has everyone talking about Krystal as well as attracting new customers and potential franchise owners."

