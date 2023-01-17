Bally's Appoints Tracy Harris to Board of Directors

Seasoned CFO and strategic advisor joins Board with more than 20 years of experience leading and supporting highly regulated organizations

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bally's Corporation (NYSE: BALY) today announced the appointment of Tracy Harris as an independent member of its Board of Directors. Harris's term is effective upon receipt of regulatory approvals.

Bally's Corporation (PRNewswire)

As an accomplished financial executive and an expert with more than 20 years of leadership experience, Harris has extensive history helping highly regulated corporations, as well as government and non-profit organizations accelerate growth, enhance profitability, achieve business objectives, and mitigate risk.

Soo Kim, Chairman of the Board of Bally's, said: "On behalf of the entire Board of Directors, I am pleased to welcome Tracy Harris to Bally's. We will undoubtedly benefit from her deep finance, operations, and strategy expertise."

Most recently, Tracy was Executive Vice President, CFO, and Treasurer of MIB Group Holdings, LLC., a startup insurance industry technology provider, where she led the financial transformation of the former Medical Information Bureau. Prior to that, she served as CFO for UMUC Ventures, a VC fund established by University of Maryland Global Campus, and before that, as CFO of Bullis School LLC, an independent college preparatory school in Potomac, Maryland. She also served as CFO for The BondFactor Company, a municipal bond insurance company, and for the American Institute of Architects, where she also served as the Vice President of Administration.

Harris has been active on several boards across various industries, including venture capital, private equity, health and wellness, real estate, insurance, financial services, and retail. She currently serves as a Board Member for CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and publicly traded 1847 Holdings LLC. She also serves as a Trustee, as appointed by the mayor, for the District of Columbia Retirement Board.

Tracy Harris said: "It is an honor to join such an outstanding group of individuals on Bally's Board of Directors. I look forward to bringing my experience and perspective to the Board, and to supporting Bally's as it continues to grow and expand."

Harris received a M.B.A from St. Louis University, a M.P.A from University of Pennsylvania, and a B.S. in Marketing from Fontbonne University. She also completed the General Management Program at Harvard Business School.

About Bally's Corporation

Bally's Corporation is a global casino-entertainment company with a growing omni-channel presence of Online Sports Betting and iGaming offerings. It currently owns and manages 15 casinos across 10 states, a horse racetrack in Colorado and has access to OSB licenses in 18 states. It also owns Bally's Interactive International, formerly Gamesys Group, a leading, global, online gaming operator, Bally Bet, a first-in-class sports betting platform and Bally Casino, a growing iCasino platform.

With 10,500 employees, Bally's casino operations include approximately 15,000 slot machines, 600 table games and 5,300 hotel rooms. Upon completing the construction of a temporary casino facility in Chicago, IL and a land-based casino near the Nittany Mall in State College, PA, Bally's will own and manage 17 casinos across 11 states. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "BALY".

