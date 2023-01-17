BUXOM Cosmetics Partners with Publicis Sapient to Launch BUXOM PlumpVerse, its First Metaverse Experience

At BUXOM PlumpVerse, in the virtual world of Decentraland*, users can explore, interact, and participate in a 6-month long gamified experience starting in January 2023.

Users will be able to unlock unique monthly rewards, virtually try on newly launched BUXOM products leveraging an AR Filter, and more.

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BUXOM Cosmetics has teamed up with Publicis Sapient, a digital business transformation company, to launch BUXOM PlumpVerse in the virtual world of Decentraland. BUXOM Cosmetics, known for their #1 lip plumping Lip Gloss**, takes gamification in the metaverse to the next level with a gamified experience for users that spans six months. Welcome to BUXOM PlumpVerse – go big, be bold, feel sexy.

"The BUXOM Babe is known for being the queen of the party, the BUXOM PlumpVerse is the perfect space to play into the brand heritage. BUXOM's PlumpVerse bridges the gap between the brand and virtual world, creating an immersive club experience where our consumer can feel glam, engage in VIP experiences, and join the party without having to step a foot outside of their door," says Sidi Drissi, Brand President, BUXOM.

BUXOM PlumpVerse will have three unique floors – a first floor lounge featuring a plumping lip bar inspired by BUXOM's new Plump Shot™ Sheer Tints formulated with Pure Vegan Collagen, a dance area, DJ on floor two, to further play into the brand's DNA rooted in entertainment and music, and an immersive, virtual try-on store on the third floor – where users can explore, interact, try on shades and participate in gamified experiences.

Starting on January 17 through the end of June, users can:

Unlock new rewards, like discounts on BUXOM products and free samples, each month by completing specific tasks and games

Collect each limited-edition POAP (Proof of Attendance Protocol) from all six monthly events for the chance to win a year's worth of BUXOM products in June

Virtually try on shades of BUXOM's new Plump Shot ™ Sheer Tints, launched in January, using an AR filter

Learn more about BUXOM products and the key ingredients in BUXOM's new Plump Shot™ Sheer Tints through gamified experiences

"In our collaboration with Publics Sapient, it's been incredibly important to create a Web3 experience that speaks to the glamourous side of the brand's DNA, while introducing our core consumers to metaverse platform in the most user-friendly and engaging way possible," says Pascal Houdayer, Chief Executive Officer at Orveon Global. "Since the inception of Orveon Global, we've focused on brand digitalization, and we want to leverage the metaverse experience to modernize BUXOM Cosmetics to propel its success."

BUXOM tapped Publicis Sapient to lead the development of BUXOM PlumpVerse, integrating the company's core SPEED capabilities – strategy and consulting, product, experience, engineering and data and AI – to bring it to life. With the launch of PlumpVerse, BUXOM and Publicis Sapient are taking a hybrid approach which involves bringing users into the metaverse platform Decentraland gradually through channels they are already familiar with – like Instagram, email, and the BUXOM Cosmetics website – so they can more comfortably familiarize themselves with this new realm of the internet.

"BUXOM PlumpVerse is an example of the type of experience that brands need to focus on as the metaverse evolves," said AJ Dalal, Managing Director, Data and Metaverse Strategy at Publicis Sapient. "The metaverse is still an entirely new experience for most consumers and brands, making it critical for companies to bridge the gap between their current digital and traditional experiences with immersive, gamified experiences. By extending a brand's core strengths and capabilities with the metaverse, BUXOM PlumpVerse allows its users to engage, at their pace, in their channel of preference, with an experience that meets and exceeds BUXOM's brand standards."

To learn more about BUXOM PlumpVerse, visit: www.buxomcosmetics.com/buxom-plumpverse

*Buxom is not affiliated or associated with, nor has it entered into a partnership with, Decentraland, the Decentraland DAO or the Decentraland Foundation.

**Source: The NPD Group/U.S. Prestige Beauty Total Department/Specialty, Makeup ProductSales, September 2021 – August 2022 combined

About BUXOM Cosmetics

BUXOM Cosmetics, Big. Bold. Sexy., was acquired by Orveon in 2022, a collective of premium and prestige beauty brands - bareMinerals, BUXOM, and Laura Mercier. Headquartered in New York, Orveon is a global business with 1,600 employees in 30 countries, and a presence in major cities around the world. BUXOM Cosmetics is available on BuxomCosmetics.com, Ulta/Ulta.com, Macys.com, Amazon.com, and Nordstrom.com.

About Publicis Sapient

Publicis Sapient is a digital business transformation company. We partner with global organizations to help them create and sustain competitive advantage in a world that is increasingly digital. We operate through our expert SPEED capabilities: Strategy and Consulting, Product, Experience, Engineering and Data, which combined with our culture of curiosity and deep industry knowledge, enables us to deliver meaningful impact to our clients' businesses through reimagining the products and experiences their customers truly value. Our agile, data-driven approach equips our clients' businesses for change, making digital the core of how they think and what they do. Publicis Sapient is the digital business transformation hub of Publicis Groupe with 20,000 people and over 50 offices worldwide. For more information, visit publicissapient.com.

