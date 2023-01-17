Celebrate National Popcorn Day this Thursday at Regal with 50% Off Popcorn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday, Jan. 19, Regal theatres will celebrate moviegoers and their favorite salty, buttery, slightly crunchy snack for National Popcorn Day. Guests of Regal will receive 50% off any size classic popcorn at theatre concession stands nationwide.

"Movie theatres and popcorn have been partners since the 1920s, and Regal has commemorated this long-standing relationship every year on National Popcorn Day," said John Curry, Regal's Senior Vice President of Food Service. "To observe this blockbuster holiday, stop by any Regal and receive 50% off any size popcorn. At Regal, we are the best place to watch a movie and popcorn is the perfect complement for a great moviegoing experience."

To participate in this special one-day offer, movie fans should direct themselves to the concession stand of their nearest Regal theatre on Jan. 19. Once there, pair the signature taste of buttery popcorn with one of the many current releases like Missing, Avatar: The Way of Water, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish and M3GAN showing exclusively in theatres this Thursday. This special offer is available on all classic popcorn, excluding Cheetos popcorn, specialty popcorn and snack packs.

The best place to watch a movie just got better with Regal Unlimited. Regal Unlimited allows subscribers to see as many movies as they want, whenever and wherever they want. The Regal Unlimited subscription pass is exclusively available on the Regal mobile app where moviegoers can choose from three different plans based on theatre location. There are no blackout dates and subscribers can purchase advance tickets as soon as they go on sale. Subscribers also receive a 10% discount on all food and non-alcoholic drink purchases along with automatic membership to the Regal Crown Club.

