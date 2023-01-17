Emergency Physicians Professional Association (EPPA) To Exclusively Staff Clinicians at CentraCare Locations in Willmar and Monticello

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Emergency Physicians Professional Association (EPPA) is proud to announce it will exclusively staff clinician services in the emergency departments at CentraCare – Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar, MN and CentraCare – Monticello Hospital in Monticello, MN.

EPPA first partnered with CentraCare in 2016 when they began staffing the physicians and advanced practice clinicians (APCs) including physician assistants and nurse practitioners in the CentraCare – St. Cloud Hospital emergency department. Under the medical direction of EPPA physician Kurt Belk, MD, their success in the St. Cloud emergency department brought new opportunities for EPPA and CentraCare. "This extension of our partnership with CentraCare," says Rob Thomas, MD, President, and CEO of EPPA, "allows EPPA to bolster our existing relationship and expand our capabilities in managing a robust health system's overall acute care model."

Headquartered in Bloomington, MN, EPPA has been providing emergency medical care in hospitals across Minnesota for more than 50 years as one of the oldest and most respected independent emergency physician groups in the country. EPPA is independently owned and governed by its physician shareholders and comprised of more than 250 board-certified emergency physicians, family practice physicians and APCs. EPPA provides care for more than 600,000 patients annually across its 15 hospital emergency departments and three Urgency Room locations.

"In this tumultuous healthcare environment, we're proud to be the healthcare safety net for both new and existing communities as we grow our relationship with CentraCare," says Thomas. "As has been true of emergency medicine providers for decades, we take care of all people who present with acute healthcare problems or concerns, and we're excited to bring our expertise in emergency medicine to the Monticello and Willmar communities."

The addition of CentraCare – Rice Memorial Hospital and Monticello Hospital will bring EPPA's current hospital count to 15. Their emergency care coverage spans the state including metro area, central and rural Minnesota emergency departments.

About EPPA

Emergency Physicians Professional Association (EPPA) was founded in 1969 on a mission to provide an innovative, stable, and supportive platform to practice acute care medicine as an independent group. This framework allows EPPA health professionals the best opportunity to align with EPPA partners in delivering world-class care for EPPA patients and partners. For more information about the EPPA, visit eppahealth.com.

About CentraCare:

CentraCare is an integrated, not-for-profit health care organization working to improve the lives and wellbeing of those living in Central, Southwest and West Central Minnesota. CentraCare includes hospitals located in St. Cloud, Benson, Long Prairie, Melrose, Monticello, Paynesville, Redwood Falls, Sauk Centre and Willmar and provides both primary and specialty care throughout the region. With a focus on rural health, CentraCare is one of the largest health systems in Minnesota and is proud to provide expert health care locally.

