Invisors announces its intent to prime Workday deployments in the United Kingdom and Ireland

ATLANTA and GLASGOW, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Invisors, a Workday Services Partner, announced today its endorsement from Workday to prime phase 1 Workday deployments in the United Kingdom and Ireland. This expansion recognises Invisors' commitment to helping European companies migrate their HR and financial systems to Workday and provide ongoing support and optimisation once live.

"This is a fantastic recognition from Workday on the team we have built here in less than a year and outlines our commitment to Workday globally," says Matt Lawrence, EMEA Commercial Lead at Invisors. "We are excited to work closely with Workday helping customers here in the United Kingdom and Ireland adopt the best-in-class applications for finance, HR, and more."

Invisors provides initial deployment, optimisation and ongoing support services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada and the United States for Workday's full suite of products, including: Human Capital Management, Financial Management, Adaptive Planning, Prism Analytics and Extend. Its team has successfully completed over 200 Workday client engagements, with recognitions by Fortune's Great Place to Work, Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces, and Inc. Magazine's 5,000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies.

"Growing our partner ecosystem in the UK with Invisors will further enable us to support our current and prospective customers with their teams comprehensively, from conception to solution implementation and optimisation. We are looking forward to building on a successful partnership in North America to deliver additional value to our community in Northern Europe and supporting companies in their transformation to employee-centric organizations," said, Michael Douroux, group vice president, Northern Europe and South Africa, Workday.

Last year Invisors announced its global expansion into Europe. Since then, the Invisors team has been busy establishing an office in Glasgow, Scotland and hiring over 15 local resources across the UK.

As a certified Workday Services partner, Invisors helps customers utilise their organisational data to make better-informed business decisions through the deployment of Workday. We believe the most important measure of our team's success is our client's ability to achieve their big-picture vision. From initial deployments to ongoing projects, we are focused on elevating perspectives + transforming results. Learn more by visiting invisors.com.

