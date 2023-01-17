LumApps Introduces QR Code Login Feature for Mobile App

New tool enables organizations to engage frontline workers by generating personalized, time-limited invitations that automatically sign employees into their LumApps account



AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LumApps , a leading employee experience platform, announced a new QR code login feature designed to accelerate adoption among frontline and deskless workers. Managers and team leaders ('empowered employees') can now create a personalized, time-limited QR Code that gives colleagues instant, authenticated access to their LumApps account via mobile – without having to enter an email or password.

LumApps Logo (PRNewswire)

"With our new QR Code login feature, we're simplifying the mobile app onboarding process and making it easy for deskless employees to stay connected to their company and peers – regardless of where and when they work," said Sammy Gad, Product Manager of Mobile Experience at LumApps.

Emergence estimates that 80% of the global workforce performs deskless work daily. Many of these workers don't have company-issued computers to get updates on corporate news and culture, interact with colleagues, or access key information, resources, or apps. This often leads to a feeling of exclusion or isolation. A recent survey by Deloitte found more than a third (36%) of frontline employees lacked a sense of belonging.

The secure QR Code feature addresses this challenge by facilitating the adoption of LumApps' mobile app, allowing employees to communicate, collaborate and connect with company information and peers across the enterprise. This enables 'empowered employees' (e.g., a retail store manager, manufacturing plant manager, etc.) to delegate authenticated access by creating a personalized and time-limited QR Code to share directly with named colleagues. The invitees then scan the private code on their mobile phone, which automatically downloads the app, confirms their identity, and syncs to each individual's unique profile.

"The QR Code feature is the latest example of LumApps delivering innovative, practical solutions to help our customers build community and cohesion at work. With more workers using the LumApps mobile app, companies can increase engagement, enhance productivity and improve the overall employee experience," said Gad.

The new QR code feature is available now for all LumApps customers. For more information, watch our video or visit www.lumapps.com .

About LumApps

LumApps is a global employee experience platform, transforming how companies engage, enable, and empower their workforces. The cloud-native solution is designed to tailor each experience to the individual needs of every employee, wherever and whenever they connect. With the industry's first unified employee data layer to drive hyper-personalization, LumApps is the only solution to deliver truly customized interactions for a game-changing employee experience. Since 2015, LumApps has been helping some of the world's largest and most innovative companies, such as Palo Alto, Publicis Sapient, Electronic Arts, Airbus, and Just Eat, revolutionize how they communicate internally, engage every employee, and retain great talent. Learn more at www.lumapps.com .

Media Contact:

Andrea LePain

On behalf of LumApps

andrea@emediajunction.com

617-275-8112

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LumApps