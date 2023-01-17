PROSTATE CANCER POSES AN INCREASING THREAT TO MEN

What men need to know about prostate cancer

DENVER, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recent data highlights a worrisome prostate cancer risk for men and even greater concern for men in select racial groups. The American Cancer Society projects more than 288,000 men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer this year and nearly 35,000 men will die from the disease making it once again the most diagnosed cancer in men and the second leading cause of cancer death for men.

"Not only is the incidence of prostate cancer increasing, but we are also sadly finding more cases of advanced prostate cancer when its advanced", stated PCEC Founder and Chairman E. David Crawford, MD. "The concerns raised concerning prostate cancer screening by groups developing physician guidelines has negatively influenced the ability of men to receive lifesaving early detection."

For over 35 years the Prostate Conditions Education Council (PCEC), a national non-profit organization committed to men's health and a leader in prostate cancer screening, has provided free prostate cancer and men's health testing contributing to a 53% decrease in the risk of dying from prostate cancer. "Providing prostate cancer screenings to more than 5 million men has helped men find the disease when its most survivable", stated Renee Savickas, Vice President of PCEC.

With the lack of early detection, confusing guidelines for primary care physicians, and the pandemic, which caused even further delays in prostate cancer screening, prostate cancer is being diagnosed later when its incurable and treatment options are difficult for patients. We are reverting back to the time in 1989 when PCEC was founded, when most cases of prostate cancer were advanced.

"What men need to know", according to world leading prostate cancer doctor E. David Crawford, Professor of Urology at University of California San Diego "is that we have developed new molecular tests and tools to better screen and diagnose prostate cancer. We also can better differentiate prostate cancers that will be deadly. Men should undergo prostate cancer screening by age 50 and age 45 for Black men and those who have a family history of the disease. Our goal now is to find early cancers early and those later cancers as early as possible."

Men and their families can find information on free educational programming and sign up for the free prostate cancer screening by visiting www.ProstateConditions.org or calling 866-4PROST8. To learn about new markers for prostate cancer visit www.pcmarkers.com.

About the Prostate Conditions Education Council

A national organization committed to men's health, the PCEC is the nation's leading resource for information on prostate health. The PCEC is dedicated to saving lives through awareness and the education of men, their loved ones and the medical community about prostate cancer prevalence, the importance of early detection and available treatment options, as well as other men's health issues. The Council, comprised of a consortium of leading physicians, health educators, scientists, and prostate cancer advocates, aims to conduct nationwide screenings for men and perform research that will aid in the detection and treatment of prostate conditions. More information is available at prostateconditions.org.

