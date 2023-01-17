Scientifically formulated to keep dogs healthy and happy, Wellness® Supplements help give dogs more of what they need every day

TEWKSBURY, Mass., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The new year marks new aspirations, and there is no better time for pet parents to team up with their furry companions to tackle health and wellness goals together. Wellness®, a leader in pet nutrition for over 25 years, has now been awarded the National Animal Supplement Council (NASC) Seal of Acceptance, and today announced the launch of Wellness® Supplements, its first-ever line of daily support chews. Recommended by 9/10 veterinarians1, Wellness Supplements are scientifically formulated to target dogs' top health concerns and visibly support health and overall wellbeing.

Wellness Pet Company Introduces New Line of Supplements for Dogs with a Focus on Daily Health Benefits to Support Overall Wellbeing (PRNewswire)

Made with high quality ingredients, Wellness Supplements' five formulas help support issues with digestion, seasonal allergies, skin & coat, stress and hip & joint strength. The soft chews were developed knowing next-generation pet parents seek mutual wellbeing and harmonious relationships with their pets, and by giving Wellness Supplements once a day, dogs get targeted health benefits through a tasty chew. With delicious flavors like Grilled Chicken, Tasty Cheese, Scrumptious Salmon, Pumpkin Patch and Barkin' Bacon, the Wellness Supplements lineup includes:

For hip and joint support, look to Wellness ® Move Health Supplements in Grilled Chicken flavor. Made with glucosamine hydrochloride, chondroitin sulfate and green lipped muscle to keep joints healthy, added collagen to support connective tissues, omega fatty acids to help a healthy inflammatory response to help ease joint stiffness, and balanced calcium and phosphorus for bone health, these chews help support healthy joints by easing joint stiffness to help keep dogs active.

For relaxation support, look to Wellness ® Calm Health Supplements in Tasty Cheese flavor. These supplements are hemp-free and formulated with a customized blend of relaxation support ingredients, including L-theanine, L-tryptophan and GABA, chamomile and ginger root, to help support relaxation and calming in dogs. Prebiotics and probiotics help support a healthy microbiome, digestion and immune health and supports dogs with mild behavior and normal stress concerns.

For immune support, look to Wellness ® Shield Health Supplements in Scrumptious Salmon flavor. Made with prebiotics and probiotics to support a healthy gut and immune system, this formula includes antioxidants and a berry blend for antioxidant support, and omega fatty acids and mushroom for skin and coat health and supports dogs with seasonal allergies. These chews take a whole-health approach to immune health and seasonal allergy support.

For digestive health support, look to Wellness ® Belly Health Supplements in Pumpkin Patch flavor. Made with a combination of prebiotics and probiotics, these chews help support a healthy gut flora and immune system activity while also supporting digestive health and normal bowel function. With added ginger root, licorice root and psyllium husk, these chews support every dog's digestive health.

For skin and coat support, look to Wellness® Shine Supplements in Barkin' Bacon flavor. This formula is enriched with zinc and biotin for skin health, prebiotics and probiotics to support gut microflora, overall immune health and wellbeing. These chews help dogs maintain a healthy skin and a shiny coat.

"We've seen an upward trend within the pet food industry that pet parents are taking a more proactive approach to their dogs' long-term health and wellbeing. Similar to the way they're approaching their own health, pet parents are interested in addressing health concerns such as a sensitivity that may occur during their dog's life," said Dr. Danielle Bernal, veterinarian at Wellness Pet Company. "Wellness Supplements were created knowing that our pets are family. Pet parents know that what we choose for our pets should reflect what we would choose for ourselves, and caring for our pets with products that support their whole health is an opportunity to create a positive experience for increased wellbeing."

Wellness Supplements are available online now through Chewy, Amazon and Petco.com with additional in store availability later in 2023. To learn more about Wellness Supplements, please visit wellnesspetfood.com or @wellnesspetfood across social channels.

About Wellness®: The Wellness family of brands is on a mission to fulfill a shared life of wellbeing between pets and the next generation of pet parents with a foundation of premium, natural nutrition. We're committed to doing things the right way, never the easy way, crafting natural pet food and treat recipes, and now daily supplements, that are carefully sourced and thoughtfully prepared. Our expert veterinarians and animal nutritionists ensure that every recipe combines the perfect balance of high-quality natural ingredients with the latest scientific research and technologies to deliver proven health outcomes pets will feel and pet parents will see. Through our products and our people, we strive to enhance the human experience and promote the mutually beneficial relationship between people and pets. To learn more about Wellness®, visit www. wellnesspetfood.com and Facebook.com/WellnessPetFood , and find Wellness on Instagram, TikTok , and Twitter : @wellnesspetfood.

1 Source: In a survey of US Small Animal Veterinarians, 9 in 10 said they would recommend Wellness® Supplements.

WellPet renames to Wellness Pet Company (PRNewsfoto/Wellness Pet Company) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Wellness Pet Company