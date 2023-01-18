Alpine Air Express Names Industry Leader Robert Frisch as Chief Operating Officer

Former Air Wisconsin COO Positions Company for Continued Growth

PROVO, Utah, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpine Air Express, Inc. ("Alpine" or "the Company"), a leading regional air cargo carrier providing critical air infrastructure supporting a wide range of integrated logistics operations throughout North America, announced today that Robert Frisch, an experienced leader with decades of expertise in aviation operations, regulation, and planning, has joined the Company as Chief Operating Officer (COO) effective January 31, 2023. Mr. Frisch will be based in the Company's corporate headquarters in Provo, UT.

In this newly created role, Mr. Frisch will be responsible for overseeing the Company's operations and aircraft maintenance management team, as well as leading Alpine's 119 positions. Alpine is a leading Part-135 air cargo operator with blue-chip customers including UPS, the U.S. Postal Service, DHL and others including a growing direct point-to-point charter capability supporting express supply chain deliveries. Alpine is a portfolio company of AE Industrial Partners, a U.S.-based private equity firm specializing in aerospace, defense & government services, space, power & utility services and specialty industrial markets.

"Bob's deep experience in aviation operations and employee management plus his success in building companies make him the perfect choice to support our expanding team and growth strategy," said Michael Dancy, CEO of Alpine Air. "Alpine now has a growing fleet of more than 80 active aircraft, and Bob will be a great asset as we look to further enhance our maintenance performance and operations. I welcome Bob to Alpine and look forward to working with him."

Prior to joining Alpine, Mr. Frisch was Chief Operating Officer at Air Wisconsin Airlines Corporation, which currently performs flying services for United Airlines as United Express. In that role, he was responsible for oversight of all the company's operations functions for its 400 daily flights and 1,600 employees, as well as ensuring compliance with FAA regulations, managing labor relations, and serving as a liaison to regulatory agencies, industry trade groups, and law enforcement. Previously he served as Vice President for Flight Operation and Labor Relations at Air Wisconsin, where he began his career as a Chief Pilot 20 years ago. Mr. Frisch holds a BS degree in Business Accounting from the University of North Dakota, and a JD degree from Concord University School of Law and is type rated pilot in numerous aircraft, including the Beechcraft 1900D, which is at the center of Alpine's fleet strategy.

"I'm excited to work with Michael and the outstanding Alpine team to help the Company continue to grow strategically, deliver enhanced performance, and better serve its new and existing customers," said Mr. Frisch.

About Alpine Air Express

Headquartered in Provo, Utah, Alpine is a leading regional air cargo carrier providing critical air infrastructure supporting a wide range of integrated logistics operations throughout North America. Alpine operates a growing fleet of aircraft and owns a proprietary Supplemental Type Certificate ("STC") to convert the Beechcraft 1900D aircraft from passenger configuration to cargo configuration, making it the largest single pilot cargo aircraft in the world. For more information, please visit www.alpine-air.com.

About AE Industrial Partners

AE Industrial Partners is a private equity firm specializing in aerospace, defense & government services, space, power & utility services, and specialty industrial markets. AE Industrial Partners invests in market-leading companies that can benefit from its deep industry knowledge, operating experience, and relationships throughout its target markets. AE Industrial Partners is a signatory to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment and the ILPA Diversity in Action initiative. Learn more at www.aeroequity.com.

