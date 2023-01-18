Quartr and Lightyear partners to bring free and easy-to-access company information for investors across Europe

Finance software startup Quartr signs an API deal with Lightyear, an online broker based in London, serving customers in 20 countries across Europe. Lightyear will, through this integration, get access to Quartr's database of earnings calls, accompanying documents, reports, and slide decks. This partnership also means that public companies get a completely new distribution channel for their information.

STOCKHOLM and NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quartr (www.quartr.com) continues to move forward on its mission to bring the financial community closer together by signing an API deal with Lightyear, an online broker based in London with customers in 20 countries all across Europe. The integration enables Lightyear's customers to find crucial information such as earnings calls, accompanying documents, reports, and slide decks directly through its online brokerage platform, which gives investors a strong foundation to make informed investment decisions.

"We are very pleased to announce this Europe-focused partnership with Lightyear just a week after signing a deal with Sweden's largest online broker. We are convinced that our API will create a lot of value for both investors and online brokers worldwide, and not least for public companies as this enables them to get their equity stories told to a much wider audience", comments Sami Osman, CEO & Co-founder of Quartr.

"Easy access to stock market data is crucial for new and experienced investors alike — to build out their investment strategies and successfully carry them out over the years. Historically, earnings calls and the discussions within them have not been easily accessible for retail investors; yet keeping up with companies' quarterly results is a key part of staying up to date with your portfolio performance. We are excited to partner with Quartr and bring earnings calls, as well as reports and transcripts into the Lightyear app, for our customers all across Europe", comments Mihkel Aamer, CTO & Co-founder of Lightyear.

Sami Osman, Co-founder & CEO at Quartr

sami@quartr.se

+46 7029 70248

Tessa Bryant, Head of Communications at Lightyear

tessa@golightyear.com

+44 7899 840237

